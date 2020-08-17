'Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Joins 'The Boys' Season 3 as 'the Original Superhero'

It's a Supernatural reunion on The Boys!

Jensen Ackles has joined the cast of the Amazon drama for its third season, reuniting him with Eric Kripke, who created both series. Ackles will be playing Soldier Boy, "the original Superhero." Amazon teases, "After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades."

Ackles made the announcement himself on Instagram with a video alongside the message, "I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me." Watch it below.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said in a statement. "I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.

"As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role," he continued. "I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Can't tell you how excited I am to be reunited with my brother @JensenAckles for Season 3 of #TheBoys," Kripke added on Twitter. "You'll see a Jensen you've never seen before. Rated R. With SO. MANY. SWEARS."

Supernatural, on which Ackles has played hunter Dean Winchester alongside Jared Padalecki as his brother Sam for 15 seasons, will air its final seven episodes this fall. Padalecki has also booked his next gig: Walker, a re-imagining of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Amazon renewed The Boys for its third season at San Diego [email protected] on July 23, about a month and a half before the second season premieres (September 4). Episodes will be released weekly through October 9.

