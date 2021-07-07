‘Riverdale’ Star Robin Givens Joins ‘Batwoman’ Season 3 As Series Regular

The third season of CW’s Batwoman has found its newest star as Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast in a major role.

Givens is set to play Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries. Jada is described as a passionate and hardworking woman who worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top, all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. With a deep past that saw her forced to give up her first-born child, Jada is a good-hearted woman but will stop at nothing to protect her family.

Since the news broke, DC Comics fans have speculated on how exactly Jada will tie into the Batwoman universe. Some have suggested she might be the show’s version of Jezebel Jet, a love interest of Bruce Wayne introduced in the Batman books in the mid-2000s. Others wondered if she could be the birth mother of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), especially since the character description mentions giving up a child.

The recent Season 2 finale saw Leslie’s Ryan fully take over the role of Batwoman as Kate Kane (Wallis Day) left Gotham to look for her missing cousin Bruce (aka Batman). Perhaps more importantly, it was revealed that Ryan’s biological mother, who was assumed to have died in childbirth, is still alive, further adding fuel to the Jada as Ryan’s mother speculation.

“I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way,” Leslie told Entertainment Weekly last month. “Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

Givens, who is best known for her portrayal of Sierra McCoy on the CW’s Riverdale, is also about to star in HBO Max’s forthcoming Head of the Class remake, reprising her role as Darlene Merriman. She was also a series regular in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series Ambitions and directed the 2021 feature film Favorite Son.

Batwoman, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW