Meet Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)

Soldier Boy has arrived! A first official look at Jensen Ackles‘ super from The Boys Season 3 has finally been unveiled.

The former Supernatural actor is trading in Dean Winchester’s clean-cut look for a bushy beard in the Amazon Prime Video dramedy which follows a group of vigilantes and their mission to keep Vought International’s superheroes in check. After several social media teases of Ackles with The Boys‘ cast offset, this new image offers a first glimpse at his character’s Supe getup.

In the social media reveal posted by The Boys‘ official Twitter account features Ackles in his super suit. The photo was captioned, “He’s the f’n Captain now, America.” The mostly green outfit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood.

Ackles’ Soldier Boy is described as the original Superhero. After fighting in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay within American culture for decades following his service. In other words, Soldier Boy is primarily a riff off of Marvel’s Captain America.

“Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger,” Shannon said in a statement. “We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

“When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction,” showrunner Eric Kripke said. “And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

Soldier Boy joins fellow Supes Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and The Deep (Chace Crawford). His arrival follows the calamitous Stormfront Nazi reveal.

Will he face off against The Boys — Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — or will his path lead somewhere else? Stay tuned for additional details about Season 3 in the meantime.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video