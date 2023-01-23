‘MythBusters’ Debuted 20 Years Ago: Catch Up with the Cast Now

Twenty years ago, on January 23, 2003, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman started debunking urban legends on the Discovery series MythBusters. In that first episode, Savage and Hyneman quashed the tall tale that a man got his Chevy airborne with rocket engines, and they disproved the schoolyard story that consuming Pop Rocks and cola can make one’s stomach explode.

Across hundreds of episodes and thousands of experiments, MythBusters became a hit for Discovery, bringing in up to 20 million viewers a season, per The New York Times. “You can’t underestimate the power of TV to give young people a lens to see science through,” materials scientist and STEM advocate Anissa Ramirez told the Times. “MythBusters helped viewers feel empowered to participate.”

To mark MythBusters’ 20th anniversary, scroll down to catch up with the cast of both the Discovery series and its Science Channel continuation — with the sad exceptions of Jessi Combs, who died in 2019, and Grant Imahara, who died in 2020.