MSNBC’s New Lineup, Schedule & Premiere Dates Announced

MSNBC has unveiled its first major changes since Rebecca Kutler took over as president, with the network’s new lineup featuring two new weeknight primetime shows and expansions for weekday and weekend programming.

The network’s new nighttime lineup begins the week of May 5 and will see the debut of The Weeknight, a new show featuring hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. The show will air from 7 to 9 pm on Mondays and 7 to 8 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. You can watch a promo for The Weeknight below.

Then, on May 6, The Briefing with Jen Psaki will make its debut, with episodes airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 pm. This is the show that will air once Rachel Maddow returns to Monday nights only; Maddow returned to five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump‘s second term in the White House.

The Briefing with Jen Psaki replaces Alex Wagner Tonight, which previously aired in the Tuesday-Friday slot at 9 pm. Wagner remains with MSNBC as a senior political analyst.

According to AdWeek, The Weeknight and The Briefing are part of Kutler’s plan to breathe new life into the primetime lineup and steer the network into its own direction following the separation from NBCUniversal News Group later this year. Both shows will be based out of the network’s Washington, D.C. studios.

Weekdays will see the MSNBC Reports brand expand to two hours for Ana Cabrera (10 am-12 pm), Chris Jansing (12-2 pm), and Katy Tur (2-4 pm). And, starting May 3, The Weekend franchise will air two three-hour broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays, with Jonathan Capeheart co-hosting morning airings alongside Eugene Daniels and Jackie Alemany.

The evening edition, The Weekend: Primetime, will air at 6 pm and will be hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell, Antonia Hylton, and Elise Jordan.

Lastly, Ali Velshi will expand his weekend program Velshi from two to three hours, airing from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new lineup comes amid several significant changes at MSNBC. In February, not only did Kutler take over as president, but the network parted ways with long-time anchor Joy Reid, removed Wagner from her nightly primetime slot, and dropped Katie Phang from her weekend slot.