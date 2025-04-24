MSNBC’s New Lineup, Schedule & Premiere Dates Announced

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ana Cabrera, Michael Steele and Jen Psaki
MSNBC YouTube

MSNBC has unveiled its first major changes since Rebecca Kutler took over as president, with the network’s new lineup featuring two new weeknight primetime shows and expansions for weekday and weekend programming.

The network’s new nighttime lineup begins the week of May 5 and will see the debut of The Weeknight, a new show featuring hosts Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez. The show will air from 7 to 9 pm on Mondays and 7 to 8 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays. You can watch a promo for The Weeknight below.

Then, on May 6, The Briefing with Jen Psaki will make its debut, with episodes airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 pm. This is the show that will air once Rachel Maddow returns to Monday nights only; Maddow returned to five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump‘s second term in the White House.

The Briefing with Jen Psaki replaces Alex Wagner Tonight, which previously aired in the Tuesday-Friday slot at 9 pm. Wagner remains with MSNBC as a senior political analyst.

According to AdWeek, The Weeknight and The Briefing are part of Kutler’s plan to breathe new life into the primetime lineup and steer the network into its own direction following the separation from NBCUniversal News Group later this year. Both shows will be based out of the network’s Washington, D.C. studios.

MSNBC Ratings Shock as Trump's Controversial Tariffs Impact Network
Related

MSNBC Ratings Shock as Trump's Controversial Tariffs Impact Network

Weekdays will see the MSNBC Reports brand expand to two hours for Ana Cabrera (10 am-12 pm), Chris Jansing (12-2 pm), and Katy Tur (2-4 pm). And, starting May 3, The Weekend franchise will air two three-hour broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays, with Jonathan Capeheart co-hosting morning airings alongside Eugene Daniels and Jackie Alemany.

The evening edition, The Weekend: Primetime, will air at 6 pm and will be hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell, Antonia Hylton, and Elise Jordan.

Lastly, Ali Velshi will expand his weekend program Velshi from two to three hours, airing from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new lineup comes amid several significant changes at MSNBC. In February, not only did Kutler take over as president, but the network parted ways with long-time anchor Joy Reid, removed Wagner from her nightly primetime slot, and dropped Katie Phang from her weekend slot.

Ana Cabrera

Jen Psaki

Michael Steele




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Liam Starnes, Abigail Arnold, and Eric Cordova
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After ‘Badly Written’ Question Results in ‘Brutal’ Loss
Peter Krause in 9-1-1, Rob Lowe in Lone Star
2
‘9-1-1’: ‘Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Reacts to Bobby’s Death
Wheel of Fortune contestant Caroline Spicer solving the Bonus Puzzle on April 22, 2025
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Agonizing Loss After Ryan Seacrest Teases Her Family
Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1 Finale
4
Mariel Molino Teases ‘the Story of Her’ Reveal in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 1 Finale
John Goodman and Sara Gilbert in 'The Conners' series finale
5
‘The Conners’ Finale Closes the Book on ‘Roseanne’ — How Did the Series End?