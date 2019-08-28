'MythBusters' Jessi Combs Dies in 'Horrific Accident'

MythBusters' Jessi Combs passed away on Tuesday following an accident.

"The fastest woman on four wheels" crashed in a jet car after trying to break a land-speed record on the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon, the Harney County Sheriff's Office revealed to E! News. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

"Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident," Combs' team member Terry L. Madden wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I'm not ok, but she is right here keeping my going — I made her a promise that if this didn't go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them."

Madden added that they didn't want anyone to donate to anything yet and promised they will be "finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly." He said they'll be sharing how people can donate to her foundation "in the coming days."

"I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs," Madden wrote. "She was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. ... She dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that."

Combs was 36.