The Forrester fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful returns in a big way on April 24, with some additional star power in the audience, courtesy of reality icons Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

The duo, who rose to prominence nearly two decades ago as part of the cast of MTV’s The Hills, recently found themselves back in the spotlight following the loss of their home in the fires that devastated Southern California in January. As Pratt chronicled their plight on TikTok, Montag’s 2010 album, Superficial, experienced a resurgence and became a viral and chart-topping sensation, earning them a more favorable view from the public than they had in the past.

“Truly, the energy and the support from so many countries besides the U.S. has really been so inspiring to keep me positive and motivated,” says Pratt. “I have moments and days sometimes where I try not to spiral or as they say on TikTok, ‘crash out’, because it’s so overwhelming to try to even process it, and I don’t even think our brains are meant to be able to try to process it. So, I think just having the support and love everywhere we go — people are hugging us and telling us they’re praying for us — it’s very positive. If we didn’t have that, it would be pretty scary. I feel for people who don’t have that, like my mom, who lost her house and is crying all day long. So, I know the other side of how this looks and feels, and I’m very grateful.”

Grateful is also how he describes the opportunity to appear on B&B. “It felt like we’re a real part of Hollywood,” Pratt points out. “I love pulling up to the studio lot and walking down these halls and seeing all the history of these incredible TV shows that were on the CBS lot. Reality TV is fun, but this felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is it.’”

The reception on set was welcoming, and Pratt marveled at the scope of the production. “It was such a tight ship, like a machine, with how many shots and outfit changes and how fast they’re even evolving the scripts on set. I was like, ‘Dang, what a level of professionals they got here,’ ” he reports. “Heidi was in Just Go with It, so we’ve seen a big Adam Sandler budget movie set, and we did How I Met Your Mother, so we saw the sitcom budget, but something about the soap, it just felt like we were actually in a movie, as weird as that sounds. I felt very out of body, like, ‘What did we just pop into?’”

Pratt and Montag enjoyed getting to know the cast and were particularly impressed by original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang, who has played Brooke Logan since the soap’s 1987 debut. “When you hear how many days of work she has showed up to that lot, it was so insane,” he notes. “She doesn’t get enough credit in Hollywood. What a legend to show up every day and be part of this successful franchise. I was like, ‘What a GOAT,’ as they would say.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) also earned praise from the pair. “She was pregnant, but you couldn’t even tell,” Pratt says. “She was in those high heels and didn’t complain once. Not a complaint about anything ever. I mean, [they’re] the hardest working people for sure. They’re not doing it for the TikTok clout — even movie stars now are making TikToks, and I love TikTok — I’m just saying they really lean into their craft, and you see how serious they take their roles. I thought I worked hard over here, but when we were leaving, I feel like they were shooting three more episodes, and it was like, ‘What?!’ ”

Meeting Bradley Bell, the show’s executive producer and head writer, as well as his sister, Lauralee Bell, who is crossing over from The Young and the Restless as Christine Blair, was also impactful. “They were filming a documentary [Soaps], but I didn’t know that, so when I was listening to his and his sister’s story, I was like, ‘They need to make a movie about your family,’” Pratt shares. “And he points to the right, and he’s like, ‘We’re making a documentary.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank God,’ because they’re not talked about enough. I love Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and those people, but this is a big part of Hollywood’s success, and with how many people they’re still keeping employed while all of Hollywood is now having to leave L.A., they should be getting a lot more praise.”

B&B isn’t the only series in which Pratt is currently appearing. He’s also a part of the cast of Got to Get Out, streaming now on Hulu. “That was one of the more fun reality shows I ever got to be on, even though my angel-pop-star-global-number-one-in-15-countries wife was not there,” he says. “She had to, obviously, be a mom at home and watch the kids, but I’ve always wanted to be on a show where the stakes had a monetary value. I love going on a show and getting paid, but once you’re there and you’re in all the drama and action, you’ve already got that money in your head. It’s like, ‘I already spent it; I’m ready to go home.’ But when there’s a million dollars at stake, it takes away that ‘I’m ready to go home,’ because it’s like, ‘I need to get this million dollars.’ I’m a very competitive person, and I’ve never gotten to be on a television show that has a competition. For me, I truly was convinced I was winning a million dollars by myself with no alliances. So, spoiler alert, didn’t work out as I planned, but it was a blast. I was very appreciative to be there.”

And while he is introduced as a villain in the Hulu series, the devoted husband, father, and hummingbird feeder has shown himself to be anything but on social media. “Well, I did say no to House of Villains ’cause I don’t feel like I’m a villain,” he shares. “But if somebody wants to pay me to be a villain, I do need a house, so I’ll sign up for that opportunity as well.”

With their episodes set to air — listen closely to hear Montag’s music in the background — Pratt says they’d enjoy a return to B&B or another soap. “I would like to do anything that helps buy us a new house,” he explains. “I’m ready for scripted, unscripted formats, podcasts. I want a house back to feed my hummingbirds, so I’m pretty locked in. I already feel like I worked pretty hard hustling in the entertainment business, but just the professionalism and the seriousness on that set, I was like, ‘Okay, let me take a little bit of this into my energy.’ I had a blast, and I’ve been texting often, like, ‘Hey, when do you want us back?’ ”

