'MythBusters' Star Grant Imahara Dies at 49: Costars & Friends React

MythBusters and White Rabbit Project star Grant Imahara has died following a sudden brain aneurysm. The electrical engineer and roboticist, who lent his talents and intellect to many projects over the years, was 49.

A statement released by Discovery to via MythBusters' Twitter reads, "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara joined MythBusters Season 3 in 2005, continued with the team through 2014, and made subsequent appearances on the program up until 2018. He went on to re-team with his MythBuster castmates Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2016 for Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

In both series, Imaraha showed off his technical expertise when it came to design, building robots, and operating computers and other electronics. Along with some acting gigs, including an episode of Drunk History, installments of Star Trek Continues, and Sharknado 3, Imahara was also known for his visual effects work having been a staffer at Lucasfilm's THX division.

Some of the titles Imahara worked on behind the scenes were Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Galaxy Quest, Van Helsing, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, The Matrix Reloaded, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

His loss has been felt deeply by his former colleagues and friends. See how they're paying tribute below.

I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/HkLYaBK1dw — Tory Belleci (@ToryBelleci) July 14, 2020

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

There are rare, RARE people in this world that are made of pure love, light, and kindness. @grantimahara is one of the brightest. Not an ounce of malice within that soul. Intelligence and heart that eclipse so much shadow. His years of friendship are precious to so many. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 14, 2020

He was passionate about making tomorrow a little better, in ways big and small. In being a mentor and entertainer, to make others smile with his gifts. His generosity was unrivaled. There are too many stories. Too many wonderful memories. We miss you, bud. <3 pic.twitter.com/KQ87NK4jht — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 14, 2020

My few brief encounters with Grant Imahara were ones that instantly inspired. He was a beacon of learning, curiosity, and kindness. I don't even know what to say. — (@JacksonLanzing) July 14, 2020

The world lost a fucking treasure of a human today. @grantimahara, thank you. Your kind spirit uplifted everyone lucky enough to be around you. We love you. — Whitney Moore (@TweetneyMoore) July 14, 2020

rip grant imahara the mythbuster gawd who always came thru with the energy and the wild engineering — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 14, 2020

Grant Imahara was as good as a person can get. Universally beloved and always creating- creating friends, creating robots, creating memories. Shocked and in disbelief at the hole he will leave in our lives pic.twitter.com/wk2ZseHfJm — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) July 14, 2020

Shocked to learn of Grant Imahara’s passing. Sad awful news! He was such a vibrant person with a big heart. Gone way too young. My condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, Grant. @MythBusters pic.twitter.com/Xrbtm53iyx — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 14, 2020

When I met @grantimahara on my 1st day of work at Lucasfilm in 2002, I knew we'd be friends for life. We've had plenty of laughs, drinks, glitter fights & late night talks. It's hard to celebrate a friendship of 18 years in a tweet. I will miss you Grant, more than I can say. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/eh2TTX9xNr — Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) July 14, 2020