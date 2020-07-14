'MythBusters' Star Grant Imahara Dies at 49: Costars & Friends React

MythBusters and White Rabbit Project star Grant Imahara has died following a sudden brain aneurysm. The electrical engineer and roboticist, who lent his talents and intellect to many projects over the years, was 49.

A statement released by Discovery to via MythBusters' Twitter reads, "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara joined MythBusters Season 3 in 2005, continued with the team through 2014, and made subsequent appearances on the program up until 2018. He went on to re-team with his MythBuster castmates Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2016 for Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

In both series, Imaraha showed off his technical expertise when it came to design, building robots, and operating computers and other electronics. Along with some acting gigs, including an episode of Drunk History, installments of Star Trek Continues, and Sharknado 3, Imahara was also known for his visual effects work having been a staffer at Lucasfilm's THX division.

Some of the titles Imahara worked on behind the scenes were Jurassic Park: The Lost WorldGalaxy Quest, Van Helsing, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, The Matrix Reloaded, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

His loss has been felt deeply by his former colleagues and friends. See how they're paying tribute below.

