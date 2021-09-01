Who Has Left ‘The Talk’ So Far — and Why?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The “Paper Roses” singer confirmed in September 2020 that she would be exiting after one season on the panel, implying on social media that she wanted more family time. “My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed & remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!” she tweeted. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him & visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”