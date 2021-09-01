Who Has Left ‘The Talk’ So Far — and Why?

Eve, Sharon Osbourne, and Elaine Welteroth in The Talk
CBS gabfest The Talk might not be the revolving door of hosts that ABC’s The View has been in recent years, but it’s still had its share of cast shakeups.

Sharon Osbourne’s departure — after her defense of Piers Morgan, leading to a heated debate on the show with Sheryl Underwood, and allegations she used racial slurs — is just one of several this season. Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth also won’t be returning for the 2021-2022 season.

Scroll down to see the other leading ladies who have left The Talk over the years — and the reasons behind their departures.

The Talk Marissa Jaret Winokur
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Winokur, a Tony winner for her performance in the Broadway musical Hairspray, departed The Talk in 2011, after the show had been airing just three months. She told People that “there really wasn’t room for my segments,” which initially included semiweekly “Mom in the Street” bits.

The Talk Leah Remini
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Leah Remini

The Emmy winner behind Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath told Twitter followers she was let go in August 2011, following the show’s first season. The following year, Remini blamed former cohost Sharon Osbourne for getting her and Holly Robinson Peete axed. “Sharon thought me and Holly were ‘ghetto’ … we were not funny, awkward and didn’t know ourselves,” she tweeted, per Us Weekly.

The Talk Holly Robinson Peete
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Holly Robinson Peete

Less than a week after Remini’s announcement, the Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper alum confirmed that she’d been let go from The Talk as well. “While I am relieved to have this closure, it doesn’t diminish my disappointment one bit about not continuing with a show I worked very hard to launch and love dearly,” she wrote on her blog at the time, according to E! News.

The Talk Julie Chen
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Julie Chen

The Big Brother host told viewers she needed to spend “more time at home” with her family when she left in 2018, after eight seasons on the show. Chen’s announcement came a week after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down from his position as CBS Corporation CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The Talk Sara Gilbert
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sara Gilbert

The star of The Conners also cited family time as a reason behind her exit, which came in 2019 after her nine seasons of cohosting The Talk. “If I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance, and I was not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like and time for myself,” she told viewers.

The Talk Aisha Tyler
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Aisha Tyler

The actress, who joined in Season 2, announced in 2017 that she would be leaving the talk show at the end of its seventh season—tearfully telling viewers she “had to let something go.” At the time, she was also starring on Criminal Minds, hosting Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and lending her voice to Archer.

The Talk Marie Osmond
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Marie Osmond

The “Paper Roses” singer confirmed in September 2020 that she would be exiting after one season on the panel, implying on social media that she wanted more family time. “My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed & remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!” she tweeted. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him & visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Eve Cooper The Talk CBS
Art Streiber/CBS

Eve

In November 2020, the co-host announced that she will leave the show the following month, citing the coronavirus pandemic and travel constraints for her decision. “It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said during the November 2 broadcast. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Sharon Osbourne in The Talk
Monty Brinton/CBS

Sharon Osbourne

Following comments Osbourne made in the March 10 episode, The Talk went on a short hiatus. An investigation was opened after those events and the allegations surfaced about her past comments, and it was just over two weeks later her departure was announced. “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” according to CBS’ statement. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Carrie Ann Inaba for The Talk
Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Carrie Ann Inaba

After taking a leave of absence to focus on her well-being in April 2021, Inaba left in August. “The Talk, CBS, and I have mutually agreed to part ways, and I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and this chapter of my life that has been The Talk,” she said in a video she shared on Instagram.

Elaine Welteroth in The Talk
Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Elaine Welteroth

Welteroth’s exit was announced in August 2021 as well, though a reason for it has not been revealed. “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

