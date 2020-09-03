Marie Osmond Is Leaving 'The Talk'—When Will Her Replacement Be Revealed?

The Talk's panel will look a bit different in Season 11.

Marie Osmond has exited the CBS daytime talk show she joined as a co-host in 2019, Deadline reports. Season 11 will likely begin with the rest of the panel — Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba — and a new co-host will be announced at a later time.

The Talk also said goodbye to showrunner and executive producer John Redmann between seasons, and Osmond shared that working with him was one of the highlights of her time on the show in her statement on Instagram.

"I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," she wrote. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn't been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids."

Her former co-hosts wished her well in the comments of her post. "Marie, I really enjoyed getting to know you over the last year," Osbourne wrote. "Your contribution to The Talk was very special and you will be missed. Wishing you much love and happiness."

"There are no real goodbyes.... God always puts us where we are meant to be... and I know you have a lot of love to spread to the world," Inaba said. "Where ever you go, I'm sure it will be wonderful and uplifting.... and you will shire brightly. It's been an honor, to sit with you, laugh and cry with you, get to know you... and even sing with you. With love and respect, I wish you all the best... and I hope you and Steve enjoy your new chapter."

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience," CBS said in a statement. "We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors."

Osmond joined The Talk full-time (after serving as a guest co-host more than 30 times) after Sara Gilbert left ahead of Season 10.