Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Exits ‘The Talk’ at CBS (VIDEO)

Carrie Ann Inaba is exiting CBS’s daytime series The Talk after more than two years with the show, making the announcement via social media.

Inaba posted a video message to fans on Instagram revealing that, “The Talk, CBS, and I have mutually agreed to part ways, and I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and this chapter of my life that has been The Talk,” she said.

In her caption for the photo, Inaba calls the experience with the talk show “unforgettable” and thanks the co-hosts who came before her. “I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs,” Inaba wrote. “It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert. Dreams do come true if you work hard for them.”

Inaba joined the series as a permanent guest host in January of 2019, stepping in for original co-host Julie Chen Moonves who departed the show not long after her husband Les Moonves was ousted from the network. The announcement of Inaba’s exit comes a few months after she took a leave of absence from the daily show.

The seemingly amicable departure isn’t the first in The Talk‘s history and likely won’t be the last. For now, in Inaba’s absence, fans can continue to tune in for current co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth, Sheryl Underwood, and the newest member of the show Jerry O’Connell.

And don’t worry about Inaba’s Dancing with the Stars future, the judge teased her return in her video announcement caption. “For now, let’s get the sequins shined up for @dancingabc Season 30!” she wrote. Stay tuned for her return to DWTS and updates on who might fill her empty spot on The Talk.