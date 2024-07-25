10 ‘All American’ Couples, Ranked

Megan Vick
Comments
Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan; Bre-Z and Chelsea Tavares; Michael Evans Behling and Greta Onieogou on 'All American'
The CW

All American is now the last surviving show of the CW’s “Dare to Defy” drama era. The football series starring Daniel Ezra as football phenom Spencer James will enter Season 7 this fall. While Ezra is stepping down as a series regular, the rest of the cast is expected to return to deliver more drama on the field and off.

The thing that keeps fans coming back to All American season after season is how the show balances romance and real-life struggles. The boys play hard on the field, but their personal lives are just as complicated and come with their own set of challenges.

There are multiple one-true pairs (OTPs) for fans to choose from and root for, with plenty of love triangles and changing dynamics over the course of the series. As the show turns to a new chapter, we are looking at the show’s primary romances so far and doing what TV Insider does best—ranking them.

All American, Season 7, TBA, The CW

Bre-Z and Madison Shamoun on 'All American'
The CW

10. Coop & Skye

We all knew that Coop (Bre-Z) and Skye (Madison Shamoun) were a temporary distraction from Coop and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) getting back together, which is why they are at the bottom of the list. However, Skye was an important moment for Coop. The relationship taught Coop not to judge books by their covers, and Skye was instrumental in helping Coop figure out what her life could be like after her rap career.

They were meant for a good time, not a long time, but we have to recognize what a growing opportunity this relationship was for Coop.

Cody Christian and Greta Onieogou on 'All American'
The CW

9. Asher & Layla

Asher (Cody Christian) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) happened so long ago it is really easy to forget they were an item at all. But they were each other’s first love and that really means something. It didn’t work out because they were the worst versions of each other when they were together, but that romantic entanglement set the stage for a friendship that has now lasted for years. That gives the romance some extra bonus points.

Samantha Logan and Spencer Moore II on 'All American'
The CW

8. Olivia & Chris

This was another flash in the pan romance because Olivia (Samantha Logan) was clearly looking for a way to distract herself from Spencer and Layla getting closer, but we think she had genuine feelings for Chris (Spencer Moore II). The relationship came to an end after Chris’ concussion in the first big Crenshaw and Beverly showdown, but the two were cute for the minute that they lasted.

If Olivia wasn’t clearly in love with someone else, they could have had a real shot at jumping up in the rankings.

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan and Geffri Maya as Simone on 'All American'
Bill Inoshita / The CW

7. Jordan & Simone

Our sensors are relaying that some blood pressures are rising at this couple being so low on the list. This is a trust exercise.

Here’s the thing: Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) started messy (she lied about him being the father of her baby!) and ended messy (both of them emotionally cheating!). Yes, the middle was good, and they both matured over the course of the relationship.

For a minute, it seemed like the two could be endgame. We were on board with their crazy Vegas wedding, but seeing how quickly that marriage evaporated once they went to college was a serious bummer. Neither of them gave this relationship the respect it deserved, so why should we?

Cody Christian and Miya Horcher on 'All American'
The CW

6. Asher & Jaymee

If you want an All American couple that makes becoming a young family look good, then you need to look at Asher and Jaymee (Miya Horcher). These two have stuck together through illness, career changes, and a newborn baby. At every obstacle, they come out stronger than ever. The only reason they are down this low is because there are so many OG couples on the list that were together longer and are more iconic within the plot of the show.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer and Greta Onieogou as Layla on 'All American'
Tyler Golden / The CW

5. Spencer & Layla

Honestly, it was really tough choosing between Asher/Jaymee and Spencer/Layla for this spot. Spencer and Layla took the edge because we thought about the hurdles they went through. Layla’s mental health journey is such an important storyline within the show, and seeing Spencer stand beside her and support her through reconciling with her depression was incredible to watch.

They inevitably broke up because Layla wanted to work on herself, and when she was ready to get back together, Spencer was ready to admit he was in love with Olivia. Their ending was rough, but the early days of their relationship were beautiful and so important to each other’s overall journey.

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, and Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating on 'All American'
Bill Inoshita / The CW

3. Jordan & Layla

The top half of this list is where things get really tough. Jordan and Layla have been top-notch since they got together at the end of Season 4. However, a cornerstone of their relationship is everyone saying they had crushes on each other throughout their entire childhood. We didn’t see that or hear about it until Simone left for college, which makes it feel a bit retconned.

They’ve definitely shown that they love each other and are ready to be together through thick and thin, but there’s just a handful of couples who edged them out for the best All American couple.

Cody Christian as Asher and Samantha Logan as Olivia on 'All American'
Tina Thorpe / The CW

3. Asher & Olivia

Okay, okay, put down the pitchforks for just a second. No, Asher and Olivia did not make it to endgame status, so we can understand the confusion over how we’d rank them over Jordan and Layla.

Asher and Olivia had to overcome so much to be together. Asher was essentially the villain when the series first started, but dating Olivia helped him become the Asher that we know and love today. The same could be said in reverse. Asher and Olivia found each other at their lowest moments and built something really beautiful together. (Shout out to their fountain kiss! What a swoony moment)

This relationship was the building block of them becoming the people they needed to be for their current partners. It was never going to last because Olivia’s heart ultimately belongs to Spencer, but if Spencer and Layla had worked out then it feels very probable that it would have been Asher and Olivia heading down the aisle in the Season 6 finale.

Bre-Z as Coop and Chelsea Tavares as Patience on 'All American'
Troy Harvey / The CW

2. Coop & Patience

See, we’re not crazy! Obviously, when it comes to endgame couples on the show, you know Patience and Coop had to be near the top of the list. These two have seen each other through music stardom, gun shot wounds, and stabbings.

They took a break for a while there, but ultimately found their way back to each other. They are willing to go to hell and back for each other, and that is what a true ride-or-die TV couple is meant to be.

We don’t know what is in store for these two in their next chapter with Patience heading to Broadway and Coop figuring out where to go to law school, but after everything that’s gone down between and around them, we know they’ll figure out a way to stay together.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker on 'All American'
Troy Harvey / The CW

1. Spencer & Olivia

There was never going to be another couple at the top of this list. These two have been in love since their first conversation on the lawn at Beverly Hills High in the All American pilot.

As the Season 6 finale demonstrated, the world threw every obstacle it could at these two, including a potential siblings hurdle for a minute. Luckily, they share no DNA, but they do share one of the strongest romantic bonds in a modern TV teen romance.

They’ve dated other people. They’ve dated each other and broken up and then gotten back together. They’ve pushed each other to pursue their goals. Spencer is now a Super Bowl champion, and Liv is a published author. They are going to take over the world, and we can’t wait to see them do it.

All American

Bre-Z

Chelsea Tavares

Daniel Ezra

Greta Onieogou

Michael Evans Behling

Samantha Logan

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rick Hearst on 'General Hospital'
1
Rick Hearst Sets Long-Awaited ‘General Hospital’ Return as Ric Lansing
Neilesh Vinjamuri, Wendy Zaballos, and Davey Morrison on Jeopardy on July 24
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Ends in Drama With Major Implications for Tournament of Champions
Mindy Cohn
3
‘Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn Slams ‘Greedy B***h’ Costar After Revival Didn’t Happen
Josh Hall and Christina Hall
4
Christina Hall Divorce Turns Messy Amid Claims Ex Josh Took $35,000 From Her Account
Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, A.J. Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 9
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Puts BAU in Serious Danger Ahead of Season Finale