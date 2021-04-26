Carrie Ann Inaba Is Taking a Leave of Absence From ‘The Talk’

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking time out from The Talk as she battles health issues.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, who has been a panelist on the CBS daytime show since 2017, announced on April 26 in a series of videos posted to her social media accounts, “I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand health is the most important thing, so I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from the Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care, and I’ll keep you updated.”

In the caption on Instagram, she added, “We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine.”

Watch her videos below.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood addressed Inaba’s absence from the show. “She appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at The Talk,” she said in the April 26 episode. “Carrie Ann, we miss you, and we look forward to having you back with us soon.” Jerry O’Connell joined the panel as a guest.

Inaba’s leave of absence comes soon after Sharon Osbourne left The Talk (after being part of it since the beginning in 2010) following a heated discussion on-air with Underwood about race and Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle on March 10. (Osbourne had defended Morgan.) The chatfest returned from hiatus following an internal review without Osbourne on April 12.

