Catching Up With ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Couples: Who Is Still Together?

Avery Thompson
Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera; Meghan Baker and Hunter Grayson of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Fox / Instagram

The past two seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife have stolen our hearts as we’ve watched crops of down-to-earth farmers look for a lucky lady who wants to embrace the country life.

During their run on the FOX dating series, the farmers forged strong connections with women, and many chose one special girl they hoped would one day become their wife.

Now that we’ve had two seasons of Farmer Wants a Wife (and look ahead to a possible Season 3), where do the couples stand today? Who is still together? Who broke up?

Scroll down to get the latest updates on the Farmer Wants a Wife couples.

Mitchell and Sydney on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
Fox Media

Mitchell Kolinsky & Sydney Errera (Season 2)

Status: Still Together

Kolinsky and Errera are very much still in love after Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2. Kolinsky shared a romantic photo with Errera on his farm in June 2024. “Never would of imagined what happened in this ole cabin,” he wrote.

The couple recently got a new dog! In May 2024, Rogers and Errera spoke with TV Insider about their relationship.

“We want to take our time with our relationship and make sure that this is both what we want and nothing forced,” he said. It’s clearly working for them!

Taylor and Nathan in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
Fox Media

Nathan Smothers & Taylor BeDell (Season 2)

Status: Still Together

Season 2’s Smothers and BeDell are still together. Since filming wrapped, the couple has been getting to know each other and tackling a long distance relationship. (Kolinsky is in Florida, while BeDell is in Texas.)

They recently shared a glimpse into their life on the farm, and they are blissfully happy. Smothers and BeDell sweetly danced together and kissed by the water.

When the couple spoke to TV Insider, they were already making plans to move in together later this year. “I’m definitely super excited and looking forward to that. That’s kind of like the next step,” BeDell said.

Brandon and Grace on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2
Jeff Neumann / FOX

Brandon Rogers & Grace Girard (Season 2)

Status: Broken Up

Rogers chose Girard in the Season 2 finale, but their love story didn’t last long once the show was over. Rogers and Girard revealed at the reunion that they realized they had more of a “strong friendship connection” than a romantic one. They mutually decided to end their relationship. As of July 2024, Girard is now in a new relationship.

Hunter and Meghan of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1
Instagram

Hunter Grayson & Meghan Baker (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Grayson and Baker became a fan-favorite couple of the first season. Despite their strong connection, their romance wasn’t meant to be. The couple split in June 2023 after just a handful of months together.

“It’s unfortunate to say
that Meghan and I have gone separate ways,” Grayson captioned an Instagram video. “We gave it our best shot,
but it proved so much more than we thought.” He wished her “all the best, and a life full of success.” As of July 2024, Baker has a new boyfriend.

Allen and Khelsi of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1
Fox

Allen Foster & Khelsi Stone (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Foster and Stone revealed their romance was over only two days after the Season 1 finale aired in May 2023.

Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship, however, I have gained friendships and had opportunities that will last a lifetime!” Foster wrote on Instagram.

Stone also confirmed their split in the comments of his post. “No ma’am we are not [together]. I was trying to be respectful of the time we did share and tell our story a little later.”

Landon and Ashley of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1
Fox

Landon Heaton & Ashley Larea (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Heaton and Larea’s romance didn’t last very long after Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1. After filming wrapped in December 2022, the couple split just a month later.

“At the finale in December, we were completely changed and hopeful in our future ahead,” Larea wrote in an Instagram message. “After the show stopped filming, the pressure of things beyond my control took a toll and ultimately we decided to go our separate ways in January.”

In a separate statement, Heaton revealed that “unforeseen circumstances” led to their breakup.

Ryan and Haley of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 1
Fox

Ryan Black & Haley Ramirez (Season 1)

Status: Broken Up

Black and Ramirez’s relationship never made it beyond the finale. Black ended the show as a single man after Ramirez didn’t want a relationship.

