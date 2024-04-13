‘The Talk’ Hosts React to Show Being Canceled After 15 Seasons

After 14 years and 15 seasons on the air, The Talk is sadly coming to an end.

Following the announcement made on Friday that the talk show was getting canceled and would end after an abbreviated 15th season, co-hosts Jerry O’Connell and Amanda Kloots took to social media to share their feelings on the matter.

On the show’s official Instagram account, a picture of the current cast of panelists was posted alongside the caption, “The Talk will return in the fall to celebrate its 15th and final season.” O’Connell commented, “Fun times! Let’s have a great season!” and Kloots wrote, “Love this job, the people, the crew, the audience!”

Although it has been confirmed that the long-running show is ending, it looks like O’Connell and Kloots are in good spirits about it, and are ready to make this last and final season special.

The news of the show’s cancellation came on Friday, April 12th, with a joint statement made by Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, saying that the show “broke new ground” when it premiered.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime lineup as it brought timely, important, and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” the statement read.

It continued on, saying, “It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew.”

The show first aired on CBS in 2010 with co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, and Sharon Osbourne. Over the years, it earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards and 56 nominations. It will begin airing new episodes in Fall 2024, with the last episode set to air in December of that year.