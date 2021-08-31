‘The Talk’: Elaine Welteroth Exits Ahead of 2021-2022 Season

After less than a year on the popular CBS daytime talk show, Elaine Welteroth is leaving The Talk. This marks the second co-host departure from the series in two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced her exit from the show on August 20.

Welteroth and Inaba’s departures come before the 2021-22 season premieres on September 13. Hosts Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots are still set to return alongside the show’s first-ever male co-host, Jerry O’Connell.

The Project Runway judge commented on her departure, saying, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented. It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

Welteroth made several guest host appearances in late 2020 before becoming one of the show’s full-time panelists in January of this year. She and Kloots served as replacements for former co-hosts Marie Osmond and Eve, joining before the departure of Sharon Osbourne in March.

No reason for her exit has been shared, but Welteroth had only kind words for her colleagues. “I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I’m excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon.”

“We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. “Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”

“I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy,” added Welteroth. “I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance!

Welteroth will continue her role as a judge on Bravo’s upcoming 19th season of Project Runway, which premieres on October 14.

