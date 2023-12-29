‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Teddy’s Fate, Relationship Statuses & More Questions for Season 20

The Grey’s Anatomy writers’ room is open, and the ABC show’s cast is back at work, meaning more heart-stopping drama is headed our way for a (strike-shortened) 20th season.

And it’s about time! We’ve never had to wait so long for Grey’s to return — the show will have been on hiatus for nearly 10 months by the time Season 20 bows on March 14 — but you likely know that Hollywood had issues to work out.

All the while, we’ve been eager to check back into Grey Sloan Memorial, especially because we need answers to the following questions. (Seriously? Seriously.)

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 2024, 9/8c, ABC