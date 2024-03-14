‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Couples Check-Up: Where Your Favorite Pairs Stand After Season 20 Premiere
[Warning: The below will contain MAJOR spoilers throughout Grey’s Anatomy Season 20.]
Grey’s Anatomy should really have a love doctor on standby given all the relationship highs and lows amongst the Grey Sloan doctors. The long-running ABC series returned for its milestone 20th season on March 14 with the romantic drama overshadowing any of the hospital’s major surgeries.
The Season 19 finale blessed us with a heavy dose of romance. There were a number of developments for notable couples like Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick (Scott Speedman), Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack), and Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas (Niko Terho). The Season 20 premiere turned the page on the next chapter of these romances, with some faring better than others.
TV Insider is checking the charts of Grey’s Anatomy couples now that Season 20 has arrived. Which couples are still together? Which relationships are on life support? Read on to find out if your favorite couple needs help STAT.
