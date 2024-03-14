ABC/Raymond Liu

Simone pulled a Runaway Bride and bailed on her wedding to Trey (William Martinez) in last season’s finale. Simone ended up sleeping with Lucas in the break room at the hospital. These two got wrapped up in even more hospital drama when Teddy (Kim Raver) collapsed in the middle of Sam’s surgery. Lucas stepped in to perform surgery without an attending, and Simone helped him.

In the Season 20 premiere, Simone wanted to discuss all that happened. Like a true Shepherd, Lucas deflected and wanted to focus on work. Simone and Lucas got trapped in an ambulance and were forced to perform surgery together once again. Simone was hesitant, at first, and boldly told Lucas, “I can’t have another death on my hands because of you.”

The surgery was a success, and they were able to get out of the ambulance safely. Later on, Simone was mulling over her future. She could lose her future because of Lucas. He confronted her and asked her why she even helped him in the first place. “Because I can’t say no to you, Lucas,” she quickly said.

Simone and Lucas don’t see eye-to-eye about what happened with Sam. “I don’t live with regrets,” Lucas told her. She replied, “I guess that’s where you and I are different.”

Lucas started to wonder if Simone regretted sleeping together. “No, I just… You and me, last night, everything’s happened so fast, and I think I need a minute,” she said. This was very reminiscent of Meredith and Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) post-hookup fallout in Season 3.