‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Returns to Work for Season 20 Table Read

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

The doors to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are almost ready to reopen as the cast of Grey’s Anatomy are officially back at work in preparation for the show’s upcoming 20th season.

Shonda Rhimes‘ hit medical drama had been on shutdown due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but with both strikes now over, the show’s staff can return to production.

Camilla Luddington, who plays OB-GYN resident Jo Wilson, first teased the return to work on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a short clip of her being driven to the studio. In the video, she zoomed in on a sign that read, “Grey’s Anatomy Table Read.”

“I’m on my way to the table read for the new season and I don’t know if you guys can see, but it is raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy,” she added in another video, followed by a photo of her name card and the top of a script for the Season 20 premiere episode.

Luddington also shared a behind-the-scenes snap with actor Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus Lincoln on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington)

Others later followed Luddington’s lead, with Adelaide Kane (who plays surgical intern Jules Millin) and Anthony Hill (who plays head of the cardiothoracic department Winston Ndugu) also posting photos of their name cards and scripts.

Midori Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda, went a step further, sharing a photo with several of her castmates sharing lunch together. In the photo were Jake Borelli (Levi Schmidtt), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm), Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffith), Niko Terho (Luca Adams), Harry Shum Jr. (Benson Kwan), and Hill.

Grey’s fans were super excited to see the show back up and running and shared their excitement on social media.

Finally season 20 is starting to film,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “This has brought my soul joy.”

“This what I needed today,” said one fan, while another added, “Season 20 babbyyyyyy.”

“YESSS SO HAPPY GREYS IS BACK!! I felt so lost these last couple of months,” wrote another fan, while one person commented, “AHHHHHHHH SO EXCITED IM GONNA CRY OF EXCITEMENT.”

ABC has yet to confirm when Season 20 of Grey’s will premiere as the fall primetime line-up had to be restructured due to the strikes.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20, TBD, ABC