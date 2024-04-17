‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Call Third Brother the ‘Brad Pitt of the Family’

The Property Brothers have been sitting on a family secret: their third and oldest sibling is the best looking, at least according to them.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna, Jonathan and Drew Scott sat down with the hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb to talk wedding plans, their new reality show, and the older brother they’ve been hiding.

Bush Hager went straight for the question we’ve all been asking: “What about your third secret brother that’s been hidden off?”

Though he’s been on the twins’ HGTV show, the third brother, J.D. Scott, has been a topic of intrigue for fans of the Property Brothers who might not be as familiar with their sibling. PEOPLE has even previously written an “exposé” on the mysterious brother.

“I think you need to have J.D. on the Today Show because he has more dirt on us, and he has more fun than we do,” Drew said.

“I think it’s been a slow move for him,” added Jonathan. “He’s eventually going to knock us off and become the single Property Brother.”

Kotb asked if there’s any tension over the fact that Jonathan and Drew are “wildly famous” and work together without him.

“I actually think that he loves that we do our thing and he does his thing,” Drew responded. “Because he’s had shows in the past too – he works in TV and he loves it. But Jonathan and I are sort of like the loud ones in the room, so he appreciates us, like, ‘Step over there and give me some quiet space.'”

Only two years older than his twin brothers, J.D. has previously hosted behind-the-scenes content for HGTV shows like Brother vs. Brother as well as Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines. See J.D. with his brothers pictured below.

“J.D. is kind of like the Brad Pitt of the family,” Drew added. “He’s older but he looks younger, he’s better looking. Darn him and his good genes!”

The trio of brothers have appeared to always have gotten along. In 2021, J.D. wrote in an Instagram post, “I’m grateful that my parents raised us to tell each other that we love one another on a regular basis.”

Watch the interview below.