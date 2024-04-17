Hallmark Stars Who Are Real-Life Couples: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast & More

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo; Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Love is in the air on the Hallmark Channel — both onscreen and off. Over the years, real-life couples have graced the screen in Hallmark movies and shows.

For some couples, their love stories actually began on the set of a Hallmark project. When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry all met their partners while working for Hallmark. The network should consider getting into the matchmaking business!

Meanwhile, couples like Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez have been married for years, but they decided to team up onscreen for the 2019 Hallmark movie A Taste of Summer. Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, who have been married since 2015, were co-stars in Hallmark’s Love on Iceland and To Catch a Spy.

Scroll down to see the real-life couples who’ve been co-stars in Hallmark movies through the years.

Ben Rosenbaum and Erin Krakow on 'When Calls the Heart'
Sven Boecker / Hallmark

Ben Rosenbaum & Erin Krakow

Krakow met her now-boyfriend Ben Rosenbaum, who plays Mike, on When Calls the Heart. Krakow and Rosenbaum went Instagram official in February 2024 when Krakow posted sweet PDA snaps with Rosenbaum.

Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo in '3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost'
Bettina Strauss / Hallmark Media

Chris McNally & Julie Gonzalo

McNally and Julie Gonzalo met on the set of the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart. They kept their relationship private when they started dating until they welcomed their first child in 2022.

The couple worked together again in the 2023 Hallmark movie 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost.

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar in 'A Royal Christmas Crush'
Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Katie Cassidy & Stephen Huszar

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar‘s love story began when they met on the set of the Hallmark movie A Royal Christmas Crush. Ahead of the movie’s debut, the couple confirmed their romance in June 2023 on Instagram.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace in 'My Grown-Up Christmas List'
Albert Camicioli / Crown Media

Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace

McGarry and Kayla Wallace first met on the set of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. They began dating in 2020. McGarry and Wallace have since played love interests in Hallmark’s Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List, which were released in 2022. They announced their engagement in December 2022.

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez in 'A Taste of Summer'
David Owen Strongman / Crown Media

Eric Winter & Roselyn Sánchez

Winter and Sánchez married in 2008. It would be over a decade before they worked together onscreen in the 2019 Hallmark film A Taste of Summer. Since then, they’ve been dedicated spouses and appeared in each other’s projects. Sánchez was a guest star in an episode of The Rookie (Winter is a series regular), and Winter appeared in Fantasy Island, Sánchez’s Fox series that ran for two seasons.

Colin Donnell and Patti Murin in 'Love on Iceland'
Lilja Jonsdottir / Crown Media

Colin Donnell & Patti Murin

Donnell and Murin have been married since 2015. They’ve been co-stars in two Hallmark movies: 2020’s Love On Iceland and 2021’s To Catch a Spy. It’s beyond time for them to play love interests in a Hallmark movie!

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega in 'Love in the Limelight'
Fred Hayes / Crown Media

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega have been happily married since 2014. They first teamed up for Hallmark in the 2019 film Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead. The PenaVegas starred in two Picture Perfect Mysteries sequels.

The couple continued their onscreen Hallmark partnership with the 2023 movies Never Too Late to Celebrate and Love in the Limelight.

Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine in 'Midway to Love'
Courtesy of American Cinema International

Rachel Hendrix & Daniel Stine

Hendrix and Stine fell in love on the set of the film Virginia Minnesota in 2016. They married in 2019 and starred in their first Hallmark movie together, Midway to Love, that same year.

