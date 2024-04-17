Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Love is in the air on the Hallmark Channel — both onscreen and off. Over the years, real-life couples have graced the screen in Hallmark movies and shows.

For some couples, their love stories actually began on the set of a Hallmark project. When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry all met their partners while working for Hallmark. The network should consider getting into the matchmaking business!

Meanwhile, couples like Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez have been married for years, but they decided to team up onscreen for the 2019 Hallmark movie A Taste of Summer. Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, who have been married since 2015, were co-stars in Hallmark’s Love on Iceland and To Catch a Spy.

Scroll down to see the real-life couples who’ve been co-stars in Hallmark movies through the years.