“The finale ends crazy. I know last year was crazy,” Fire Country star, creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot says.

Season 1 ended with it looking like Bode (Thieriot) would be getting his freedom, only for him to shock his friends and family at his parole hearing by taking responsibility for drugs at Three Rock. He wasn’t back in prison long, though, and was back at Three Rock by the end of the Season 2 premiere.

Now, starting with Season 2 Episode 8, “we really start building this arc for a lot of these characters to where they end up landing in Episode 10. And so I think it’s really fun to be able to follow that from [Episodes] 8, 9, and 10 and sort of try and predict where things are going to end up,” Thieriot tells TV Insider. “Because I think maybe some people will guess some things, but there’s certainly things that people are not going to guess.”

He continues, “Episode 10, I think, will be really exciting and fulfilling. But I think it’s also an episode that is pretty heart-wrenching and there’s a little bit of devastation as well. It really is kind of filled with everything. But I think last year, where people were pissed in a weird way, this one won’t have that piece, but it will have people feeling fulfilled, excited, but also devastated at other things. I think those are probably the emotions that people are going to go through.”

The (potentially only?) good news? After a rough start to the season for Bode—and it hasn’t gotten better, considering he just found out that he’s not Genevieve’s father—”I think he is in a better position” to end it, says Thieriot, but adds, “he’s still searching.”

This will come after he’s going to be, in the aftermath of that reveal about Genevieve, “spinning a little bit, and it’s not maybe in a terrible way, but inevitably we’ll get to see it come out in moments where it just boils over a little bit where he has to let something out,” according to Thieriot.

