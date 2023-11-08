SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal, Ending Actors’ Strike After 118 Days

Kelli Boyle
Ben Whitehair, Frances Fisher, SAG President Fran Drescher, Joely Fisher, National Executive Director, and SAG-AFTRA members are seen as SAG-AFTRA calls for a strike
After 118 days, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement, bringing forth the end of the actors’ strike.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a tentative agreement for a new three-year contract was approved in a unanimous vote by the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee on Wednesday, November 8. The work stoppage will end on Thursday, November 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and the guild’s national board will vote to approve the tentative deal on Friday, November 10.

If the national board approves the deal, the eligible members of the guild (which boasts over 160,000 performers) will vote to ratify the agreement, and people will be able to return to work quickly if/when it’s approved.

This deal came after the guild and the AMPTP (the body representing the Hollywood studios) renewed negotiations over the last two weeks. Earlier today, the AMPTP reportedly told the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee that it had until 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to let them know if a deal was possible or not. On Monday, the AMPTP had sent what it called its “last, best, and final offer” to the guild, but negotiations continued after the fact.

More to come on this developing story…

