ABC has joined CBS in announcing season premiere dates for its winter 2024 schedule.

For unscripted, it all kicks off in January with The Bachelor (and Joey Graziadei’s search for love) and then in February with American Idol. The former will be followed by an all-new eight-episode true-crime series of ABC News’ 20/20 exploring some of the most shocking love crimes of all time. As for scripted shows, first up is a block of comedies on Wednesday, February 7, including a one-hour premiere for Abbott Elementary and capping off the night with Judge Steve Harvey.

9-1-1 will make its debut on ABC, moving over from Fox for Season 7, on Thursdays with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 (should we call that Trauma Thursdays from now on?), beginning in March. (ABC has released a nearly two-minute preview, which you can check out below, for a taste of what’s happened thus far with the first responders.)

There are some notable time and day changes for several shows. For example, with the addition of 9-1-1, Station 19 moves to 10/9c from 8/7c. The Good Doctor is shifting from its Monday night slot to Tuesdays, still at 10/9c, joining Will Trent and The Rookie for a night of dramas.

Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks. As was previously announced, new series High Potential will debut during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Check out ABC’s winter 2024 schedule below. (As you’ll notice, these are all series returning from the 2022-2023 season.)

Monday, January 22

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (Season 28 premiere)

10:01 p.m.: 20/20 (all-new limited edition true-crime series, title to be announced)

Wednesday, February 7

8:00 p.m.: The Conners (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (One-hour Season 3 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey (Season premiere)

Sunday, February 18

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season 22 premiere, seventh on ABC)

10:00 p.m.: What Would You Do? (Season premiere)

Tuesday, February 20

8:00 p.m.: Will Trent (Season 2 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 6 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Season 7 premiere)

Thursday, March 14

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 7 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Season 7 premiere)