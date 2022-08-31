8 TV Dramas Facing Major Cast & Relationship Changes This Fall

Fall TV season is almost here — many premieres are the week of September 19 — but we already know of some major changes in store for our favorite shows.

For example, there have been some shocking cast exits announced over the summer, including longtime series stars making their departures on New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, and Chicago P.D. Over on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo will be in a reduced number of episodes. And there are some big relationship changes coming not only on shows where cast members are leaving but also on The Resident following a big cliffhanger in the finale.

See Also 13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season From an upcoming wedding to potential reunions and what sounds like an impending breakup.

Below, we take a look at the fall dramas facing some major shifts.