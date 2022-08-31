‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 2 Premiere: Marg Helgenberger Returns to Crime Lab (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows in CSI: Vegas
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Welcome back to Las Vegas and the Crime Lab, Catherine Willows. Original series star Marg Helgenberger returns for CSI: Vegas Season 2, and CBS has released photos showing her with the new team, plus details of one of the premiere’s cases.

According to the network, in “She’s Gone,” airing September 29, Catherine “persuades Maxine Roby [Paula Newsome] to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas.” As for the murder case, a dominatrix is found dead near her secret sex dungeon. You can see both Catherine in the Crime Lab and the CSIs at the crime scene in the photos below.

Catherine was mentioned in the first season of the CSI sequel, with Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) noting she had a grandchild in Dublin. So what will be bringing her back? And why does she want to rejoin the CSI team? Helgenberger, so far, is the only original series star in the cast for Season 2. Between seasons, it was announced that Fox and William Petersen, who reprised his role as Gil Grissom, would not be returning. (Guilfoyle only guest starred.)

Scroll down to check out the photos from “She’s Gone.” They also offer a look at new cast members Ariana Guerra and Lex Medlin as Detective Serena Chavez and CSI Beau Finado, respectively.

CSI: Vegas, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 10/9c, CBS

Maxine (Paula Newsome), Serena (Ariana Guerra), Catherine (Marg Helgenberger), and Josh (Matt Lauria)

Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra)

This looks very familiar…

Catherine, Penny (Sarah Gilman), Chris (Jay Lee), and Josh

Maxine and Penny

Chris and Josh

Welcome back to the lab, Catherine.

Catherine, Maxine, and Beau (Lex Medlin)

Allie (Sandeep Dhillon) and Josh

Serena, Maxine, and Chris

