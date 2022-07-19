‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Edwin Hodge Joins CBS Crime Drama After Miguel Gomez Exit

Edwin Hodge, the actor who has appeared in the likes of Chicago Fire and Mayans M.C., has joined FBI: Most Wanted following the announcement that Miguel Gomez was exiting the CBS crime drama last month.

According to Deadline, Hodge will debut as Ray Cannon this fall during the show’s fourth season, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20. A former New Orleans cop turned junior detective, Cannon graduated at the top of his class at Quantico, following in the footsteps of his retired FBI agent father. He will now be transferred from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team.

Gomez, who played Special Agent Ivan Oritz in the Dick Wolf series, exited in June, just months after original series lead Julian McMahon departed the show. McDermott succeeded McMahon as a new character who took over the team; McDermott will be back for Season 4 alongside series regulars Keisha Castle-Highs, Roxy Sternberg, and Alexa Davalos.

Hodge most recently starred in the short-lived CBS medical drama Good Sam. His other credits include FX’s Mayans M.C., the History Channel’s Six, and the ABC/TBS sitcom Cougar Town. He also has a recurring role in the Apple TV+ limited series For All Mankind.

He’s also appeared on the big screen in films such as The Purge, Transformers: Bumblebee, and The Tomorrow War. He recently wrapped filming on the independent film Parallel Forests, which he co-wrote and produced with his brother, Aldis Hodge.

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 3, Premieres, Tuesday, September 20, 10 pm et, CBS