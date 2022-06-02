Tarlos, Sharpwin & More Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season

Some shows end seasons with major cliffhangers involving beloved characters in life-or-death situations. Others choose to leave fans wondering what’s next for their favorite couples (or would-be couples). Such was the case for the 2021-2022 season.

In some cases, shows (like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Law & Order: SVU) left us very hopeful about its main relationships (Tarlos is getting married! Rollisi may be on the same path!). In others, we can’t help but worry about what’s in the future, like for Brettsey on Chicago Fire or for the leads of Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam. And on The Resident, we’re left wondering just who might be together when Season 6 begins.

Scroll down for 13 TV couples we’re going to be keeping an eye on in the 2022-2023 season.

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Kenneth Choi as Chimney in 9-1-1
Fox

Chimney & Maddie, 9-1-1

It was a rough year to be a fan of firefighter Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). First, they were separated as she recovered and healed from postpartum thyroiditis in Boston. Then, after a happy family reunion, we learned that they broke up on their way back to Los Angeles! But by the end of the season, they bumped into each other at a food truck, and let’s just say we think a reunion could be in their future.

Rafael Silva as Carlos, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. in 9-1-1 Lone Star
Jordin Althaus/FOX

T.K. & Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

We’re getting a Tarlos wedding! Season 3 ended with paramedic T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) proposing to cop Carlos (Rafael Silva), and after the rough start — they broke up off-screen! — we couldn’t have been happier to get that moment. But what will the wedding look like? And how worried should we be about a past issue (remember T.K. panicked when Carlos got them the loft and is an addict) rearing its ugly head in the future?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Casey & Brett, Chicago Fire

Things have never really been easy for firefighter Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Brett (Kara Killmer). First, it took quite a while for them to get together, then soon after they did, he moved from Chicago to Portland to be the guardian of his late friend’s kids. Now, they’re trying to make a long-distance relationship work, and the Season 10 finale saw Casey return for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding, only for “Brettsey” to acknowledge their lives are in different states. “How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?” Brett asked. We’re worried Season 11 might begin with the two taking a break.

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr./NBC

Will & Hannah, Chicago Med

Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) may have had, as she put it, the “worst meet-cute in history — I was OD’ing, and you Narcan’ed me,” but she did agree to his suggestion that they “try starting fresh.” Now, they might not be able to pretend to just be “new neighbors” anymore, considering his building was on fire in the finale, but something tells us that as long as he survives, those smiles during their “re-introduction” will be leading somewhere.

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett and Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester in FBI International
Katalin Vermes/CBS

Scott & Jamie, FBI: International

Agents Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and Jamie Kellett’s (Heida Reed) relationship is complicated, due to the fact that he’s her boss and the wrong people started looking too closely when investigating what happened during a case. But the series started with the two already together (a first for the FBI franchise!) and it seems that they’ll keep finding their way back to each other, so we’re particularly interested in seeing where Season 2 takes their relationship.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Scott Speedman as Nick in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Meredith & Nick, Grey's Anatomy

It seems like things were going too well for Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), with the Season 18 finale ending with her sending him away, then seemingly regretting it. As things fell apart at the hospital — among the problems was Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quitting, leaving Meredith the keys to the chief’s office — Meredith was readying to leave Seattle for a job at the Mayo Clinic. When the question of why Meredith pushed so hard for a surgery during which a patient died arose, she told Nick to leave, and he did. Could she have been in enough time to stop him? Will Nick be part of Meredith’s Season 19 story?

Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi in Law & Order SVU
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Carisi & Rollins, Law & Order: SVU

Early on in the Season 23 finale, ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) told Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) that he knew Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was “the one” when she was giving birth to Jesse, well before they got together. Then, near the end of the finale, the couple said “I love you.” And this came after the matter of Carisi proposing came up in the previous episode. Something tells us we should at least get a Rollisi engagement in Season 24.

Kennedy McMann as Nancy and Alex Saxon as Ace in Nancy Drew
Colin Bentley/The CW

Nancy & Ace, Nancy Drew

The good news is we will see what’s next for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) — we didn’t know if we would when the Season 3 finale aired. The bad news is Temperance (Olivia Taylor-Dudley), before her death, put in motion a curse that would mean Ace’s death if they act on their feelings, and he has no idea! As much as we know the angst is going to hurt, we can’t wait to see just what this means for the two.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer in NCIS
Michael Yarish/CBS

Palmer & Knight, NCIS

After a hiccup with a coffee date in the penultimate episode, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) decided not to “deny the good” — what they have — and disclose their relationship after their first kiss. But what will it be like to see a relationship onscreen on NCIS? In the past, nothing has really happened until half the pairing was leaving. Will Palmer and Knight’s relationship go the distance?

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler in NCIS Hawai'i
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy & Kate, NCIS: Hawai'i

They might not have gotten off to the best start — Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) really should have broken up with her girlfriend — but in the finale, that changed. Kate serenaded Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in front of everyone in attendance at a party at Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey), and they finally seem to be on the right path. But what will they be like together, in a relationship they’re (presumably) defining?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Max & Helen, New Amsterdam

The New Amsterdam Season 4 finale should have featured a magical Sharpwin wedding, on the roof of the hospital that means so much to them. Only, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) never left London, and when she and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) connected as he stood with their friends, waiting, all she told him was, “I can’t.” What kept her from getting on the plane? And what does this mean for Max and Helen’s relationship in the final season? We expect the series to end with them together, but will they be married by the finale?

Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Conrad & His Decision, The Resident

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) is ready to move on after losing his wife, Nic (Emily VanCamp), three years ago in-show time (this past season, prior to a time jump), and by the end of the Season 5 finale, he’s made his decision. But will we see him with Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) or Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne)? And what will their relationship — assuming that person chooses him, too — be like in Season 6?

Melissa O'Neil as Chen, Eric Winter as Bradford in The Rookie
ABC/Raymond Liu

Bradford & Chen, The Rookie

Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) finally kissed for an undercover operation in the Season 4 finale, but what’s going to happen next? Will they take the next step after that or walk it back, insisting it was just for the job? (It’s not like either of them was single all season.)

