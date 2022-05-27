Anthony Anderson Not Returning For ‘Law & Order’ Season 22

Detective Kevin Bernard has once again turned in his badge as Anthony Anderson will not be returning to Law & Order for Season 22.

According to Deadline, Anderson had only signed a one-year deal with the Dick Wolf series and has chosen not to continue on the upcoming season, which was recently picked up by NBC. Sources told Deadline that Anderson wanted to support Wolf in his relaunch of the long-running drama for one season and always intended to move on after that.

Law & Order originally ran from 1990 to 2010 before it was canceled. However, in September 2021, NBC announced it would revive the series for a 21st season, which premiered on February 24, 2022. The new season saw Anderson reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, alongside Sam Waterson, returning to the role of D.A. Jack McCoy.

It’s not yet known if Waterson will return for Season 22, as he also had signed a one-year deal. However, he did recently appear on stage at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation, which highlighted programming and talent for the upcoming season.

Anderson is known for his starring role in ABC’s Black-ish, which recently wrapped up its run after eight seasons. He also hosts the ABC panel show To Tell The Truth. Despite exiting Law & Order, Anderson will remain under the NBCUniversal umbrella, as he is currently working on a comedy travel show for E!, titled Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation.

The revival of Law & Order introduced new cast members Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. Series creator Dick Wolf returned as an executive producer, while Rick Eid served as showrunner. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

Law & Order, Season 22, Premiere, TBA, NBC