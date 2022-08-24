‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Officially Crossing Over for Premiere Event (VIDEO)

It’s official: Dick Wolf’s Law & Orders are making history with their September 22 season premieres.

NBC has announced that Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime will be crossing over for the first time, with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) joining forces for a single case. It all begins at 8/7c on September 22, and it will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The premiere event begins with a mysterious young girl shot in cold blood. Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, making his L&O debut) to track down her killer. Benson and Stabler are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

It’s important to note that Law & Order and Organized Crime will be switching time slots for the crossover, with the official order Organized Crime, SVU, and Law & Order. There will also be no credits or title sequences for the second and third hours, so if you’re planning to DVR the event, be sure to record all three shows.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” Wolf said in a statement. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

The three-hour event was written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) and Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.). The first two hours are directed by L&O brand veteran Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (Law & Order) helming the final hour.

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 stars Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 stars Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano. And Law & Order Season 22 stars Waterston, Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Brooks.

This event comes after SVU and Organized Crime have crossed over a few times already, including one to kick off the latter’s series premiere, which saw Meloni’s Stabler return to New York. Hargitay also appeared in the Law & Order Season 21 finale in May.

Law & Order–SVU–Organized Crime Crossover Premiere Event, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC