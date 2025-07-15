2025 Emmy Nominations: First 2 Categories Revealed
The 2025 Emmy nominations have begun. The first two categories were announced on Tuesday, July 15, on CBS Mornings, with the remaining categories being announced at 11:30 a.m. ET via livestreams on the Emmys website and the Emmys YouTube channel. The nominations will be announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre.
The first two categories announced on CBS Mornings were Outstanding Reality Competition program and Outstanding Talk Series. Only three late-night shows made it into the talk series category, and Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon didn’t make the cut. Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Traitors are among the nominees for reality competition program. The Voice is not nominated for the first time since 2012.
The nominees can be seen in the list below (in the “Other” section), which we will continue to update live as more nominations are announced later today. For a breakdown of what shows are eligible this year, see here.
The 2025 Emmy Awards, now in its 77th year, will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 8/7c on CBS and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Scroll through the list below to find out who will be up for TV’s top honor.
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
LIMITED
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Television Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
OTHER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
