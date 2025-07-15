2025 Emmy Nominations: First 2 Categories Revealed

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Emmys 2025
CBS

Emmys

 More

The 2025 Emmy nominations have begun. The first two categories were announced on Tuesday, July 15, on CBS Mornings, with the remaining categories being announced at 11:30 a.m. ET via livestreams on the Emmys website and the Emmys YouTube channel. The nominations will be announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre.

The first two categories announced on CBS Mornings were Outstanding Reality Competition program and Outstanding Talk Series. Only three late-night shows made it into the talk series category, and Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon didn’t make the cut. SurvivorThe Amazing Race, and The Traitors are among the nominees for reality competition program. The Voice is not nominated for the first time since 2012.

The nominees can be seen in the list below (in the “Other” section), which we will continue to update live as more nominations are announced later today. For a breakdown of what shows are eligible this year, see here.

The 2025 Emmy Awards, now in its 77th year, will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 8/7c on CBS and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Scroll through the list below to find out who will be up for TV’s top honor.

Jump to: ComedyDramaLimitedOther

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

 

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

 

Jump to: ComedyDramaLimitedOther

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

 

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

 

Jump to: ComedyDramaLimitedOther

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

 

Outstanding Television Movie

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

 

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

 

Jump to: ComedyDramaLimitedOther

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

 

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

 

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

 

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

 

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

 

77th Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 14, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Emmys

Brenda Song

Harvey Guillen

Nate Bargatze




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Fall 2025 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Johnny Gilbert
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings, Sam Buttrey & More Wish Johnny Gilbert Happy 97th Birthday
Wheel puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Fails to Win Mercedes After Ryan Seacrest Gets ‘Manhandled’
Ryan Seacrest
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants Reveal Exactly What Happens When You Win a Trip
Joy Taylor attends the special screening of
5
Joy Taylor Axed From Fox Sports Months After Lawsuit & Controversy