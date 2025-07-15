The 2025 Emmy nominations have begun. The first two categories were announced on Tuesday, July 15, on CBS Mornings, with the remaining categories being announced at 11:30 a.m. ET via livestreams on the Emmys website and the Emmys YouTube channel. The nominations will be announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre.

The first two categories announced on CBS Mornings were Outstanding Reality Competition program and Outstanding Talk Series. Only three late-night shows made it into the talk series category, and Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon didn’t make the cut. Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Traitors are among the nominees for reality competition program. The Voice is not nominated for the first time since 2012.

The nominees can be seen in the list below (in the “Other” section), which we will continue to update live as more nominations are announced later today. For a breakdown of what shows are eligible this year, see here.

The 2025 Emmy Awards, now in its 77th year, will take place on Sunday, September 14, at 8/7c on CBS and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Scroll through the list below to find out who will be up for TV’s top honor.

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)