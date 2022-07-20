‘New Amsterdam’ Shocker: Freema Agyeman Exits Before Final Season

So those dreams we have of a Sharpwin series finale wedding to close out New Amsterdam? They’ve been dashed.

Freema Agyeman has exited the NBC medical drama and “it was [her] decision,” TVLine reports. (This news comes soon after Agyeman was cast in Dreamland.) As a result, we can’t help but think that the reason that Dr. Helen Sharpe was still in London in the Season 4 finale, rather than in New York for her and Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) wedding, was very serious.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat,” Agyeman said of her exit.

“While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series,” she continued. “It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons — those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic — it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

That certainly sounds like chances are we might not see her again before New Amsterdam wraps up its run with a shortened fifth and final season of 13 episodes, as was announced in March. Still, in their statement, creator and showrunner David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton sounded hopeful that’s not necessarily the case.

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” they said. “As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

The Season 4 finale saw the staff of New Amsterdam dealing with a hurricane hitting the city, and as a result of the disaster, Max spent the hour worried about Helen, who should have been on a plane. But when he finally got a notification that her plane landed, she texted him, “Today has been… I have no words. Will call you ASAP.” They eventually spoke after the others had set up the rooftop of the hospital for their wedding, and she was still in London and crying. “I just can’t,” she told him. “I’m so sorry.”

While Agyeman’s exit might have you worried about Sharpwin’s future (and that there’s more heartbreak to come for them), Schulner and Horton’s statement makes us wonder if there might be hope, like a long-distance relationship that actually works. (We did see they were making one work while Max was back in New York, working to save the hospital.) After all, it’s too late to introduce a new love interest for Max, especially after fans waited so long for him and Helen to get together. For now, all we can do is wait and see how New Amsterdam explains Helen’s absence in Season 5.

New Amsterdam, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC