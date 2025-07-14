‘Elsbeth’ Season 3 Guest Stars: 23 Actors We’d Like to See Play Killer of the Week (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Guests stars are Elsbeth‘s bread and butter. The Columbo-inspired spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight racked up another star-studded list of actors to play its killers of the week in Season 2, which culminated in a slew of guest stars from both seasons reprising their roles after Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) sent them to the clinker. And in that Season 2 finale, Elsbeth joined them behind bars!

The lawyer-turned-NYPD consultant was released from jail for her misdemeanor charge in the finale, and the series will return to its regularly scheduled programming of bringing wealthy criminals to justice in Elsbeth Season 3. But who would be the most exciting guest stars for this next rendition of the CBS procedural?

Elsbeth‘s casting director, Findley Davidson, recently revealed one famous face she’s hoping to get on the call sheet for the third season, which is set to air Thursdays this fall. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge is someone who I think would be interesting and a little bit of a departure from what we’ve seen,” Davidson told Variety.

Indeed, the Fleabag creator and star would be a unique addition to the fold. And since the series has been able to pull some of TV and film’s biggest names, such as Laurie Metcalf, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, and more in Season 2 alone, it’s not a far-off goal to try and get Waller-Bridge on set. But we have our own ideas for who could make some primo Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars. We list our dream cast in the gallery below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Elsbeth, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 9:30/8:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer attend
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Anna Paquin

Preston’s True Blood costar, Stephen Moyer (pictured above, right, with wife Anna Paquin), was Elsbeth‘s very first killer of the week in Season 1. He came back in the Season 2 finale as the victim of the week while Elsbeth was in jail with the people she previously locked up. Let’s keep the True Blood reunions going by having Paquin join the fold in Elsbeth Season 3. It would be fun to see Paquin in a role that doubles as a loving reference to Sookie and Arlene’s jobs at Merlotte’s Bar & Grill. Perhaps she’s a successful restaurateur who has to kill to protect some dirty secrets.

Rutina Wesley attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO original series
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Rutina Wesley

Next up on our True Blood actors on Elsbeth wishlist is Rutina Wesley. The actor was recently seen in The Last of Us Season 2 on HBO, and we’d love to see her share the screen with Preston again. We picture her as a high-powered entrepreneur who goes to nefarious lengths to keep her business successful. Bonus points if it’s in a Halloween episode as a nod to Wesley’s roles in shows full of vampires and zombies.

Joe Manganiello attends Netflix's
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Joe Manganiello

One more True Blood star for the list is Joe Manganiello, who we think could get a rare comedic turn as an Elsbeth baddie. We’re envisioning a character who’s big in stature but puny in spirit, which Manganiello could have some fun with.

Harold Perrineau attends
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for MGM+

Harold Perrineau

If we’re staging cast reunions for Preston, we’ve got to get some of her Claws costars in there. More Harold Perrineau on TV is always a good thing. The From, Lost, and Romeo + Juliet actor (the best onscreen Mercutio, thank you very much) could take on a meta role as a vengeful Shakespearean actor like Laurie Metcalf was a murderous TV star in Season 2.

Mia Sara attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Mia Sara

Elsbeth Season 2 had Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck as guest stars. The series should add Mia Sara for Season 3 to complete the Ferris Bueller‘s Day Off trinity. Plus, Sara just made her acting return in The Life of Chuck after a 14-year hiatus. Hopefully that means she’s open to more new roles.

Naveen Andrews attends the
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Naveen Andrews

Here’s another Lost alum to add to the Elsbeth fold. Viewers saw Naveen Andrews play a classic villain in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and as seen in The Dropout and The Cleaning Lady, he’s also great in bad-guy roles where the character is more nuanced and complicated. We’d love to see Andrews lean into this again as an Elsbeth perp of the week.

Daniel Dae Kim attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Daniel Dae Kim

One last Lost alum for this roundup. Daniel Dae Kim would be a smooth criminal on the procedural, one Elsbeth may not suspect at first due to his suave nature.

Kyle MacLachlan attends the
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan‘s villain role in the ’90s Flintstones movie is one of our favorite roles from the actor. Imagine him leaning back into that energy for a deliciously evil turn opposite Preston. Plus, playing Trey in Sex and the City gives MacLachlan the air of being of New York, so he’d fit right in with the setting.

Brenda Song attends the Los Angeles official Emmy FYC red carpet for
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

Brenda Song

Imagine Brenda Song being a murderous London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and you basically get my vision for having the Running Point star on Elsbeth.

Niecy Nash attends The Critics Choice Association Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Another of Preston’s Claws alums, Niecy Nash-Betts has had recent success in playing characters who hunt down criminals, like her Emmy-winning turn in Monster, the short-lived Rookie: Feds, and 2025’s Grotesquerie. It would be fun to see Nash-Betts play the bad guy for a change.

Ali Wong attends the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ali Wong

She chewed up the scenery with her raging anger issues in Beef, winning the comedian an Emmy. Now, we’d like to see Ali Wong direct that high-intensity energy (and comedy) into Elsbeth.

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Colectivo Films Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2025 in New York City.
Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The New York-based series casts its share of Broadway actors, making Lin-Manuel Miranda a perfect fit for this crew. We saw how engaging Miranda can be as a morally grey guest star in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, and we’d like to see him play a full-on villain here.

Jeff Probst (L), Phil Keoghan (R)
Monica Schipper / Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

Jeff Probst & Phil Keoghan

Hear me out: Survivor‘s Jeff Probst and The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan guest star in the same episode. One of them is the victim, and one of them is the killer. It would be wildly entertaining to see two of CBS’s biggest names — hosts who are known for shows about solving puzzles and trying to stay “alive” (in a game) — appear together on a procedural on their network. Survivor and Amazing Race air on Wednesdays, with Elsbeth on Thursdays. The cross-promotion for this double whammy could be great.

Parminder Nagra attends the South Asian Women in Film Brunch celebrating Oscars Week 2025 on March 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Parminder Nagra

Between ER and The Blacklist, Parminder Nagra used to be on our screens all the time. We want her on Elsbeth simply because we want her back on network TV! And because playing a killer would be a fun change for the star. Plus, she currently stars as a detective in her own crime drama, D.I. Ray, on PBS, so she’s already currently involved in the crime genre.

RuPaul attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

RuPaul

Another reality TV host within the Paramount family, RuPaul could be the one guest star to rival Elsbeth’s boldly colorful fashion, regardless of whether he appears in drag or not. A RuPaul and Elsbeth faceoff could bring the energy of Enrique and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Carrie Preston and Felicia Day pose for a selfie in an Instagram post on Day's account.
Instagram

Felicia Day

Felicia Day and Preston look so much alike, people get the actors mixed up. With the Supernatural alum as a guest star, Elsbeth could be considered a suspect in a crime that was actually committed by this lookalike.

Laura Harrier attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Following her recent stint on Doctor Odyssey, Laura Harrier could set her sights on Elsbeth next. We could see her playing a model or influencer or actor who kills to get ahead. She also played a young starlet in Hollywood, so she already fits that ingenue mold.

Rita Moreno attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Rita Moreno

A guest-star appearance from the legendary actor would get lots of people tuning in. Rita Moreno could bring a charm and humor to her killer-of-the-week role that, when combined with her age, would make her far from someone’s first suspect — the perfect cover.

Kim Cattrall attends the Nina Ricci Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pierre Mouton / Getty Images for Nina Ricci

Kim Cattrall

There’s a twisted comedy to some of the deaths on Elsbeth, and Kim Cattrall would lean into the campy nature of that to sublime effect. Plus, we can’t lie: We think it would be really fun to see a Samantha Jones-esque character be a killer.

George Lopez attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

George Lopez

George Lopez is another actor who could bring out some of the underlying comedy in this show, but we think he’d also be intriguing in a more dramatic turn. Maybe he’s a crooked politician trying to cover his tracks after killing a political rival?

Marcia Cross attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation

Marcia Cross

It’s been far too long since we’ve seen Marcia Cross on TV, and a Desperate Housewives alum would be a delicious addition to the Elsbeth guest star list. Imagine Cross playing a Real Housewives-inspired character, or even a Martha Stewart type on the procedural, someone who’s sweet on the outside but has dark secrets on the inside. The Desperate Housewives star is perhaps too perfect for such a role.

Skyler Gisondo attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.
Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

Skyler Gisondo

Skyler Gisondo can now be seen as Jimmy Olsen in the new Superman movie from DC Studios. His boss at The Daily Planet, Perry White, is played by Elsbeth‘s own Wendell Pierce. We’d love to see the Superman stars cross paths during a murder investigation on the CBS series.

