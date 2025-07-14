‘Elsbeth’ Season 3 Guest Stars: 23 Actors We’d Like to See Play Killer of the Week (PHOTOS)

Guests stars are Elsbeth‘s bread and butter. The Columbo-inspired spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight racked up another star-studded list of actors to play its killers of the week in Season 2, which culminated in a slew of guest stars from both seasons reprising their roles after Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) sent them to the clinker. And in that Season 2 finale, Elsbeth joined them behind bars!

The lawyer-turned-NYPD consultant was released from jail for her misdemeanor charge in the finale, and the series will return to its regularly scheduled programming of bringing wealthy criminals to justice in Elsbeth Season 3. But who would be the most exciting guest stars for this next rendition of the CBS procedural?

Elsbeth‘s casting director, Findley Davidson, recently revealed one famous face she’s hoping to get on the call sheet for the third season, which is set to air Thursdays this fall. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge is someone who I think would be interesting and a little bit of a departure from what we’ve seen,” Davidson told Variety.

Indeed, the Fleabag creator and star would be a unique addition to the fold. And since the series has been able to pull some of TV and film’s biggest names, such as Laurie Metcalf, Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, and more in Season 2 alone, it’s not a far-off goal to try and get Waller-Bridge on set. But we have our own ideas for who could make some primo Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars. We list our dream cast in the gallery below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Elsbeth, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 9:30/8:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 10/9c, CBS