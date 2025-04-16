Elsbeth & Kaya Finally Reunite on a Case in Penultimate Episode of ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
b as Officer Nikki Reynolds, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

 More

Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and Kaya (Carra Patterson) have been trying to reunite at work for much of the second half of Elsbeth Season 2.

The former partners in crime-solving have been separated since Kaya achieved her dream of being promoted to detective, resulting in new cops being assigned to accompany Elsbeth on her investigations (Ethan Slater debuted as Officer Reese Chandler in Season 2 Episode 17). But photos from the penultimate episode of Elsbeth Season 2 reveal the two friends back on a case together at last.

Airing Thursday, May 1, at 10/9c on CBS, Season 2 Episode 19 is titled “I’ve Got a Little List” and guest stars Billy Magnussen as a man named Rod Bedford. This case will lead to troubling times for our quirky heroine.

“While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder,” the episode description reads, per CBS. “In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble.”

'Elsbeth' Reveals Major Guest Star Reunion for Season 2 Finale
Related

'Elsbeth' Reveals Major Guest Star Reunion for Season 2 Finale

Photos show Elsbeth and Kaya looking into the murder together, with Kaya serving a fabulous new look in her detective wear now that she can ditch the cop uniform. Elsbeth is as eccentric as ever in an outfit that might be her boldest and brightest yet. See the pair back in action in the Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 19 gallery, below.

Elsbeth is not new this week. It returns on Thursday, April 24, with Michael Emerson‘s final episode as Judge Crawford. Then it’s Season 2 Episode 19 on May 1, followed by the Season 2 finale, Episode 20, on Thursday, May 8, at an earlier time than usual, 9/8c instead of 10/9c.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 24, 10/9c, CBS

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth and Kaya reunited at work at last!

b as Officer Nikki Reynolds, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth has been trying and failing to get Kaya on one of her cases for weeks now. What about this murder prompted the need for them to finally work together?

Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Magnussen as Rod Bedford and Preston in one of Elsbeth’s boldest looks ever.

Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Assuming Magnussen is the killer of the week, what information is he feeding Elsbeth to get her off his trail here?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

There’s no going incognito at a crime scene when you’re Elsbeth Tascioni. She always stands out, and we love her for it.

arra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Did Elsbeth convince the NYPD that Kaya needs to be on this case?

Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Kaya’s dream of being a detective is finally a reality, and she’s settling in well.

Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Captain Wagner is helping Elsbeth take down Judge Crawford in the April 24 episode. Can the judge be beat, and will this contribute to Elsbeth’s legal trouble heading into the finale?

Kyle Harris as Colin, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Kyle Harris as Colin, with whom Elsbeth and Rod cross paths.

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Billy Magnussen as Rod Bedford in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth’s onto you, Rod.

arra Patterson as Kaya Blanke and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

First they were excited…

Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

…And now they’re serious. What troubling intel did Captain Wagner just deliver?

Elsbeth

Billy Magnussen

Carra Patterson

Carrie Preston

Wendell Pierce




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie' Season 7
1
‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases Chenford’s ‘Unexpected Revelations’ Ahead
Iain Armitage
2
‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Shares Heartbreaking Family Death
Antwayn Hopper and Ramón Rodríguez in Will Trent - 'A Funeral Fit for a Quartermaine'
3
‘Will Trent’ Reveals What Rafael Had on Will at Last
'The Gilded Age' Season 3 photos
4
‘The Gilded Age’ Sets Summer Premiere & Reveals First Photos
Christina Hendricks in Good American Family
5
‘Good American Family’: Christina Hendricks Talks ‘Loving’ But ‘Realistic’ Role