Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and Kaya (Carra Patterson) have been trying to reunite at work for much of the second half of Elsbeth Season 2.

The former partners in crime-solving have been separated since Kaya achieved her dream of being promoted to detective, resulting in new cops being assigned to accompany Elsbeth on her investigations (Ethan Slater debuted as Officer Reese Chandler in Season 2 Episode 17). But photos from the penultimate episode of Elsbeth Season 2 reveal the two friends back on a case together at last.

Airing Thursday, May 1, at 10/9c on CBS, Season 2 Episode 19 is titled “I’ve Got a Little List” and guest stars Billy Magnussen as a man named Rod Bedford. This case will lead to troubling times for our quirky heroine.

“While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder,” the episode description reads, per CBS. “In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble.”

Photos show Elsbeth and Kaya looking into the murder together, with Kaya serving a fabulous new look in her detective wear now that she can ditch the cop uniform. Elsbeth is as eccentric as ever in an outfit that might be her boldest and brightest yet. See the pair back in action in the Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 19 gallery, below.

Elsbeth is not new this week. It returns on Thursday, April 24, with Michael Emerson‘s final episode as Judge Crawford. Then it’s Season 2 Episode 19 on May 1, followed by the Season 2 finale, Episode 20, on Thursday, May 8, at an earlier time than usual, 9/8c instead of 10/9c.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 24, 10/9c, CBS