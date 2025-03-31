‘Elsbeth’: First Look at Michael Emerson’s Final Episode & BTS With Carrie Preston (PHOTOS)

Michael Emerson is saying goodbye to Elsbeth. Carrie Preston‘s husband has been her costar on the CBS procedural throughout Season 2, delivering delicious drama between her titular Elsbeth Tascioni and his Judge Milton Crawford, a villainous force to be reckoned with. But the day of reckoning arrives in Season 2 Episode 18, when Emerson makes his final appearance as the crooked judge. TV Insider is debuting the exclusive first look at the episode, in addition to the episode’s description.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 18 is called “I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago.” It airs Thursday, April 24 at 10/9c on CBS (Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers can watch the episode live and on-demand on Paramount+, and next-day streaming is available for Paramount+ Essential subscribers).

Ben Levi Ross will also be back as Elsbeth’s son, Teddy, in the episode. Here’s the official logline: “As Judge Milton Crawford inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth searches his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but Elsbeth’s attempts to take Crawford down puts everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps.”

Elsbeth has been on break for most of March for March Madness. It, and the rest of CBS’ Thursday primetime lineup (which includes Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, and Matlock), returns this Thursday, April 3, with the remaining episodes of Season 2 (it’s already been renewed for Season 3). The Elsbeth Season 2 finale airs Thursday, May 8, at 9/8c instead of the usual 10/9c (see the 2025 broadcast finales schedule here).

After Elsbeth bids farewell to Season 2’s biggest recurring guest star, the series will welcome back nine guest stars from Seasons 1 and 2 in the Season 2 finale. Expect to see Stephen Moyer, Retta, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Arian Moayed, André De Shields, Alyssa Milano, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ethan Slater in the finale.

See the real-life married couple face off as Elsbeth and Judge Crawford in the photo gallery, below.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS