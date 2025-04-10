[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17, “Four Body Problem.”

The new cop assigned to work with Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni made his debut in the Thursday, April 10 episode of Elsbeth, and he’s played by Wicked‘s Ethan Slater. Officer Reese Chandler has his quirks, as did every guest star in this episode. From an internet conspiracy theorist who was searching for her missing friend to the people Kaya (Carra Patterson) interviewed through her detective tip line grunt work, there was no shortage of unique personalities in this installment, which ended with a chilling warning about investigating Michael Emerson‘s Judge Crawford.

Slater’s Reese is a well-intended cop who’s not the best at reading a room. While investigating a long-running funeral home run by David Alan Grier‘s Clark Greene Jr., the newbie cop kept talking loudly about his personal life. Elsbeth had to remind him to focus on the task at hand. Later on in the episode, Reese said he “opted out of joining the CIA because I like to be on the ground with the people,” but his dad wasn’t too pleased about that. Reese’s people skills could use a little tweaking. He’s an ultimately sweet addition to the team, but a contrast to the calm and collected demeanor of Kaya. Elsbeth is still trying to find way to work with her newly promoted friend on a case, but no dice so far.

While Slater made his Elsbeth debut, Emerson prepares to make his exit. After playing a deliciously evil foil to his wife this season, Emerson will make his last Elsbeth appearance in the Thursday, April 24 episode, which is also the next time Elsbeth will be on-air. The show is going on break next week to make space for the two-hour Matlock Season 1 finale, which kicks off at 9/8c on Thursday, April 17. The April 10 episode ended with Jenn Colella‘s Captain Kershaw calling Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) about the tip he put in about a potential uncaught killer, Crawford. Kershaw looked into it and was scared to find that he was a judge on the brink of gaining more power. This will come to a head in Emerson’s final episode.

TV Insider debuted the first look at Emerson’s last episode, titled “I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago,” and the episode description. Here’s the official logline: “As Judge Milton Crawford inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth searches his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but Elsbeth’s attempts to take Crawford down puts everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps.”

The Elsbeth Season 2 finale airs Thursday, May 8 at 9/8c instead of the usual 10/9c (see the 2025 broadcast finales schedule here).

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 24, 10/9c, CBS