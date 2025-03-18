Why ‘Elsbeth’ Isn’t New Until April, Plus See Ethan Slater as Kaya’s Replacement (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Elsbeth' Season 2 guest stars Mary-Louise Parker, David Alan Grier, and Ethan Slater
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

 More

Elsbeth has double the episodes in Season 2, but the final four episodes of the 20-episode season won’t start airing until April. When it returns, the guest stars for Episodes 16 and 17 will be WeedsMary-Louise Parker, St. Denis Medical‘s David Alan Grier, and Wicked‘s Ethan Slater.

Here’s what to expect from the rest of Season 2 (that we know so far), plus images from the two upcoming episodes that show Slater as the new officer watching over Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) now that Kaya (Carra Patterson) has been promoted to detective.

Is Elsbeth new this week?

All of the CBS shows are on break for March MadnessElsbeth will return on Thursday, April 3, at 10/9c, preceded by the returns of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (8/7c), Ghosts (8:30/7:30c), and Matlock (9/8c).

What happens in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16?

Parker guest stars in “Hot Tub Crime Machine,” airing Thursday, April 3, as a Marie Kondo-inspired character with a twist. A man’s suspicious death in a hot tub prompts Elsbeth to consult his wife Freya (Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her “throuple” relationship.

When Does 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Premiere? Everything We Know So Far
Related

When Does 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Premiere? Everything We Know So Far

What happens in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17?

Grier and Slater make their series debuts in “Four Body Problem,” airing Thursday, April 10. In it, Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Slater).

When is the Elsbeth Season 2 finale?

A finale date will be announced at a later time, but it will likely be in early May.

See photos from Season 2 Episodes 16 and 17 in the gallery, below.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS

Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Season 2 Episode 16, "Hot Tub Crime Machine"

Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Is this little machine part of the hot tub murder mystery?

Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Sullivan Jones as Cameron Clayden, and Micaela Diamond as Det. Samantha Edwards in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Captain Wagner, Elsbeth, Cameron (Sullivan Jones), and Det. Edwards (Micaela Diamond) investigate.

Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Freya and Elsbeth peruse a pile of stuff. No doubt that Elsbeth, who can find beauty in anything, would have sentimental attachments to trinkets that Freya would deem unnecessary clutter.

Mary-Louise Parker as Freya Frostad and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Will decluttering reveal a clue?

Micaela Diamond as Det. Samantha Edwards, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and April Matthis as Misty Ritt in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 16 - 'Hot Tub Crime Machine'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Det. Edwards, Elsbeth, and Misty (April Matthis) sense something suspicious on a phone.

David Alan Grier as Arthur Greene Jr. and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Season 2 Episode 17, "Four Body Problem"

Grier as Arthur Greene Jr., the owner of an historic and elite funeral home. Who knew funeral homes could be elite?

David Alan Grier as Arthur Greene Jr. and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Is Arthur threatening to put Elsbeth in the casket?!

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Slater as Officer Reese Chandler, Kaya’s first replacement since being promoted to detective. Is the tension in this photo a sign they won’t get along?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth and Reese appear much more cordial here. Maybe they mesh well as colleagues after all. Will Slater be back later this season if all goes well with his character?

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 17 - 'Four Body Problem'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth and Wagner check something on the captain’s phone. Is it a news update about Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson), whom they’re still trying to take down?

Elsbeth

Carrie Preston

David Alan Grier

Ethan Slater

Mary-Louise Parker

Micaela Diamond

Wendell Pierce




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ben and Erin Napier
1
HGTV’s Ben Napier Opens Up About Health Issues After Dramatic Weight Loss
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Drops Big News About Reality Star’s Bid for Freedom
Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid in 'NCIS: Origins'
3
Ask Matt: TV’s Origin Stories, CBS Cancellations, an Adolescent Star & More
Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Karen David as Rose Dinshaw — 'The Irrational' Season 2 Episode 17
4
‘Irrational’ Sings Out, ‘Doc’ Season Finale, ‘FBI’s Hannibal, Sharpened ‘Knives’
gracie abrams benson boone kelsea ballerini iheart awards
5
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals