Why ‘Elsbeth’ Isn’t New Until April, Plus See Ethan Slater as Kaya’s Replacement (PHOTOS)

Elsbeth has double the episodes in Season 2, but the final four episodes of the 20-episode season won’t start airing until April. When it returns, the guest stars for Episodes 16 and 17 will be Weeds‘ Mary-Louise Parker, St. Denis Medical‘s David Alan Grier, and Wicked‘s Ethan Slater.

Here’s what to expect from the rest of Season 2 (that we know so far), plus images from the two upcoming episodes that show Slater as the new officer watching over Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) now that Kaya (Carra Patterson) has been promoted to detective.

Is Elsbeth new this week?

All of the CBS shows are on break for March Madness. Elsbeth will return on Thursday, April 3, at 10/9c, preceded by the returns of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (8/7c), Ghosts (8:30/7:30c), and Matlock (9/8c).

What happens in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 16?

Parker guest stars in “Hot Tub Crime Machine,” airing Thursday, April 3, as a Marie Kondo-inspired character with a twist. A man’s suspicious death in a hot tub prompts Elsbeth to consult his wife Freya (Parker), a decluttering guru whose less-is-more philosophy and controlling personality appear at odds with her “throuple” relationship.

What happens in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 17?

Grier and Slater make their series debuts in “Four Body Problem,” airing Thursday, April 10. In it, Elsbeth visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing. Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Slater).

When is the Elsbeth Season 2 finale?

A finale date will be announced at a later time, but it will likely be in early May.

See photos from Season 2 Episodes 16 and 17 in the gallery, below.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS