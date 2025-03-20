Elsbeth is bringing back nine guest stars from Seasons 1 and 2 for the Season 2 finale, which officially has a premiere date. The series is currently on break for March Madness, and the final episodes of Season 2 will kick off on Thursday, April 3 on CBS. Weeds alum Mary-Louise Parker is the guest star of the week when it comes back, and she’s also on the list of returning guest stars for the season finale.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Season 2 closer, which will air at a different time than usual.

When is the Elsbeth Season 2 finale?

The Elsbeth Season 2 finale will air on Thursday, May 8, at 9/8c on CBS instead of the usual 10/9c time slot.

Who is guest starring in the Elsbeth Season 2 finale?

Elsbeth is known for having a notable guest star every week thanks to its Columbo-inspired format. Usually there’s only one murderer of the week, but CBS reveals that in the Season 2 finale, nine of Elsbeth’s past suspects pop up in a new murder case.

The finale is titled “Ramen Holiday.” The logline reads: “When Elsbeth tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects.” The returning guests are:

Slater (who film audiences met in Wicked this fall) makes his Elsbeth debut as the new cop assigned to watch over Elsbeth following Kaya’s (Carra Patterson) promotion in Season 2 Episode 17, airing Thursday, April 10. David Alan Grier also guest stars in the episode.

Star Carrie Preston previously told TV Insider that she hoped Moyer, her True Blood costar, would return in Season 2 after his Season 1 guest-star spot. She also said in the same interview that she hoped her husband, Michael Emerson, would appear on the show. Emerson has played Elsbeth‘s big villain, Judge Crawford, in Season 2.

“We have always tried to make Elsbeth a place for the best actors to come and play. We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn’t be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects,” said Jonathan Tolins, showrunner and executive producer. The episode is written by Tolins with Lionel Coleman serving as director.

Produced by CBS Studios, Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke. The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, is a time period winner and top 10 broadcast scripted series that delivers 11 million multiplatform viewers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff, and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS