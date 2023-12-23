‘9-1-1,’ ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘When Calls the Heart’ & More of the Best TV Cliffhangers of 2023

You know what we can’t help but both love and dread when it comes to our favorite shows? A really good, juicy cliffhanger, at the end of a season or just a regular episode. There’s something about that screen fading to black and not knowing what will come next — and immediately calculating how long the wait will be for an answer — that draws us in.

This past year, of course, had plenty of those, whether lives were hanging in the balance (such as on 9-1-1 and even an entire team on FBI: International), a character proposed (Chicago Fire) or was arrested (CSI: Vegas), or we were left wondering what exactly happened to someone (When Calls the Heart) or how far an agent might go (NCIS). Barry ended one episode leaving us wondering if what we saw actually was reality, while Outlander had us questioning when and where a character is.

Below, we take a look back at those moments and more memorable cliffhangers on TV in 2023.