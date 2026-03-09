The Bachelor Mansion is getting a major makeover thanks to some of the franchise’s biggest stars.

Several members of Bachelor Nation are putting their stamp on the ABC dating franchise’s iconic home on the new HGTV series Bachelor Mansion Takeover. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the series follows 12 former contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette — each with home renovation and design experience — as they transform the home’s most memorable rooms one by one.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” the show’s description reads. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”

Episode 1, which premiered on March 2, saw the cast tackle the mansion’s bedrooms for their first task. While Dean Bell scored immunity, his risky Santorini-inspired bedroom design — complete with a blue ceiling — cost the guys’ team the episode’s win.

Episode 2 saw the guys and the girls split into groups of three to redo the three areas of the Rose Room: the living space, the candle room, and the bar area. In addition to adding new paint and furniture, the teams also had to incorporate the “essence of a rose” into their designs.

Scroll down to see before and after photos of every room renovated on Bachelor Mansion Takeover so far.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV