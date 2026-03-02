Relive the History of the Bachelor Mansion Before Its HGTV Makeover

What To Know HGTV’s new series Bachelor Mansion Takeover will feature 12 former contestants from The Bachelor franchise competing to redesign the iconic home.

The Bachelor Mansion, officially known as Villa de la Vina, has been a central filming location for nearly two decades and is privately owned.

The HGTV series will mark the property’s first major TV renovation.

One of reality TV’s most iconic locations is getting the HGTV treatment.

ABC’s The Bachelor franchise is heading to HGTV with the new competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover, which premieres on Monday, March 2. The show will follow 12 former contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette as they transform the famous home room by room.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” reads the show’s official description. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”

The Bachelor Mansion has been an integral part of Bachelor Nation for nearly two decades, serving as the first place contestants shoot their shot with the show’s leading man or leading lady. The property has become memorable for its stunning views of Agoura Hills, California, its Mediterranean style, and its famous rose ceremony room.

Scroll down for recap of the Bachelor Mansion’s history thus far before its makeover on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Who owns the Bachelor Mansion?

The mansion, a.k.a. the Villa de la Vina, was built by Marshall Haraden, contractor and president of The Marshall Group, for his family in 2004. Back in 2017, Haraden and his family revealed that they live on the property full-time, except for the few weeks a year when The Bachelor’s franchise of shows are filming.

“When (the crew) comes, we move out for 42 days,” Haraden told Today.com at the time. “Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage.” Haraden added that he “stay[s] away from the house unless something breaks” during filming. “I don’t want to have special knowledge about anything that goes on so there’s no way I can say something I’m not supposed to know.”

Haraden also told the outlet that sometimes fans try to visit the home while a season of the show is airing. “People think that when the show’s on TV, it’s happening at the house,” he said. “Sometimes when we come home for dinner at 9 or 10 at night, there’s people outside the gate climbing over the fence or on top of their cars trying to take pictures.”

How long has the Bachelor Mansion appeared on The Bachelor franchise?

The mansion made its franchise debut in Brad Womack‘s Season 11 of The Bachelor in 2007. Some recent seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelorette have not been filmed at the mansion due to various production issues.

For example, Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor and Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 were both filmed at resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2024 began at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, as the cast immediately traveled to Australia after the first rose ceremony.

How much is the Bachelor Mansion worth?

The famous home is reportedly worth around $7.4 million.

Can fans stay in the Bachelor Mansion?

Villa de la Vina is listed on Airbnb, though bookings appear to be full for the foreseeable future.

Did the Bachelor Mansion almost burn down?

The area surrounding the mansion was heavily affected by the November 2018 Woolsey Fire in California. Contrary to initial reports that the home was heavily damaged by the fire, reporter Chris Woodyard confirmed that the house was still standing via X at the time.

“The house from ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ survived the fire unscathed,” Woodyard captioned a photo of himself at the mansion. “House next door burned to the ground #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation.”

Haraden gave Us Weekly an update on the mansion’s condition shortly after, stating, “The main house is there. Everything’s fine and the accessory building up front that they use for the shows as a basecamp, it was destroyed. It’s gone, but it’s not something that’s do-or-die for the show that [production] relies on. There’s a lot of times that they’ve used it for something else and they didn’t use it for basecamp, so it’s a versatile are for them. They can makeshift.”

Has the Bachelor Mansion been renovated over the years?

Bachelor Mansion Takeover will mark the first time the home has undergone a drastic transformation since its appeared on the small screen. “It was a gorgeous mansion, but it wasn’t very comfortable and now, you can kind of be in any space of the house and truly feel relaxed and just kind of immerse yourself in the experience and enjoy yourself,” Adams shared in a March interview with Realtor.com. “Tyler said he was going to re-sign up for the show just so he could stay in the mansion again.”

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Series Premiere, Monday, March 2, 8/7c, HGTV