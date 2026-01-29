HGTV

The new series will see several of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars face-off in a home renovation competition to give the iconic Bachelor Mansion a total makeover. Jesse Palmer will host the show, which premieres on Monday, March 2, at 8/7c.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” reads the show’s description. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”