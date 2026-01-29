HGTV: All the Brand-New Shows Premiering in 2026
2026 is shaping up to be a year full of exciting new content on HGTV.
Last year, the network notably canceled several home renovation shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. While those series aren’t set to return, HGTV is making up for it in a handful of completely brand-new shows starring some familiar and new faces to the network.
In addition to the debut series, HGTV’s 2026 lineup also include new episodes from long-running shows such as Home Town, Ugliest House in America, Fixer to Fabulous, Celebrity IOU, Rock the Block, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.
More recent shows, such as The Flip Off, Renovation Aloha, Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, Zillow Gone Wild, and Castle Impossible will air new episodes throughout 2026, along with new series like Junk or Jackpot? and Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, which premiered on HGTV late last year
Scroll down to learn more about the brand new shows premiering on HGTV in 2026.