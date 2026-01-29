HGTV: All the Brand-New Shows Premiering in 2026

Paige Strout
Comments
Jesse Palmer, Tayshia Adams, and Tyler Cameron, 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Season 1 promo, HGTV, premieres March 2, 2026; Jonathan and Drew Scott on HGTV's 'Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers.'
HGTV

2026 is shaping up to be a year full of exciting new content on HGTV.

Last year, the network notably canceled several home renovation shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. While those series aren’t set to return, HGTV is making up for it in a handful of completely brand-new shows starring some familiar and new faces to the network.

In addition to the debut series, HGTV’s 2026 lineup also include new episodes from long-running shows such as Home Town, Ugliest House in America, Fixer to Fabulous, Celebrity IOU, Rock the Block, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.

More recent shows, such as The Flip Off, Renovation Aloha, Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, Zillow Gone Wild, and Castle Impossible will air new episodes throughout 2026, along with new series like Junk or Jackpot? and Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, which premiered on HGTV late last year

Scroll down to learn more about the brand new shows premiering on HGTV in 2026.

'Neighborhood Watch,' HGTV, Season 1 key art
HGTV

Neighborhood Watch — January 7

One of HGTV’s first releases of 2026, Neighborhood Watch premiered on January 7 and will consist of 16 episodes of 30 minutes. “From neighbors and postal workers to uninvited guests and animal visitors, the network will tap into the most embarrassing, hilarious, outrageous and downright bizarre moments caught on home surveillance video,” the show’s logline reads.

'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Season 1 cast, HGTV, premieres March 2, 2026, (L to R) Sandra Mason, Jeremy Simon, Brendan Morais, Tammy Ly, Joan Vassos, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Chrisopher Stallworth, Noah Erb, Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Allyshia Gupta, and Sam McKinney.
HGTV

Bachelor Mansion Takeover — March 2

The new series will see several of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars face-off in a home renovation competition to give the iconic Bachelor Mansion a total makeover. Jesse Palmer will host the show, which premieres on Monday, March 2, at 8/7c.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” reads the show’s description. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”

Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden, HGTV'ss 'Wild Vacation Rentals' Season 1, premieres March 2, 2026.
HGTV

Wild Vacation Rentals — March 2

Actresses D’Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola will hit the road to explore some of the country’s most unique vacation homes on Wild Vacation Rentals, which premieres on Monday, March 2, at 10/9c.

“During each episode, the friends will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one ‘must stay’ property per episode,” the show’s description reveals. “With today’s endless getaway possibilities, Sherry and D’Arcy will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks.”

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott on HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU' Season 8, 2024.
HGTV

Property Brothers: Under Pressure — TBA

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s latest Property Brothers spinoff will see the twins “help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives,” per the show’s description. “With the emotional and financial stakes at an all-time high, the Scott Brothers will guide clients through the highs and lows of the home buying process—from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises—and then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into renovations that create their dream homes.”

The 14-episode series does not have an official premiere date.

Charlie Kawas, HGTV's 'Botched Homes,' premieres 2026.
HGTV

Botched Homes — TBA

Botched Homes, which does not yet have a release date, will star “New York City turned Florida contractor” Charlie Kawas, HGTV previously announced. “Fed up with disastrous work that leads to unsafe, unlivable and unbelievable homes, Charlie will make it his mission to fix what others got horribly wrong in the eight one-hour episodes,” the show’s description states. “Whether it’s inferior craftsmanship, wonky layouts or mind-boggling finishes—think doors and stairs that lead to nowhere, cabinets that don’t open and hideous design choices—Charlie and his team will right the wrongs of shoddy contractors and DIY projects gone awry, bringing function, flow and beauty to clients’ spaces in disrepair.”

