The iconic Bachelor Mansion has undergone a total transformation — but is there more work to be done?

ABC’s The Bachelor franchise made its way to HGTV with the premiere of Bachelor Mansion Takeover in March. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the competition series saw 12 former stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette return to the mansion to renovate it room by room.

Each week, the contestants fought to impress judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron — as well as guest judges Hannah Brown, Nate Berkus, Rachel Bilson, JoJo Fletcher, Christina Haack, and Sean Lowe —with their design and renovation skills.

Four contestants earned their spot in the April 6 season finale, but only one was crowned as the winner and was awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Bachelor Mansion Takeover’s future on HGTV.

Has Bachelor Mansion Takeover been renewed for Season 2?

HGTV has not confirmed whether the series has been renewed for a second season.

It is possible the show could be a standalone series, as the contestants renovated rooms heavily featured across the franchise’s shows, such as the bunk rooms, the rose room, the pool and wellness areas, the mixer room, the terrace, the foyer, and the kitchen.

What happened in the Bachelor Mansion Takeover Season 1 finale?

The show’s Season 1 cast included Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth, and Joan Vassos. Dean, Noah, and Sam made it through to the finale by avoiding elimination, while Tammy re-entered the competition after winning Episode 5’s bar design redemption challenge.

The season finale began with the four finalists competing in a final first impression challenge. Dean lost the skills test and was sent home, but the remaining three weren’t in the clear just yet. Noah, Sam, and Tammy were each tasked with refreshing one of the previously renovated spaces. Though they all impressed the judges, Sam’s bunk room update wasn’t enough to put him through to the final challenge.

Noah and Tammy worked together to renovate the mansion’s outdated kitchen into a chic and stylish space. The judges evaluated the kitchen design and the pair’s previous work across the home before selecting a winner.

Who won Season 1 of Bachelor Mansion Takeover?

After six episodes of intense competition, Noah was crowned as the Season 1 winner of Bachelor Mansion Takeover. “It was such a long period of time being here, and there were so many aspects that made it difficult to focus on working and design and what I came here to do. I knew it would be worth it if I could push through all those things,” he stated after his victory. “I wanted to make my mom proud. I wanted to make [my wife] Abi [Heringer] proud. I wanted to feel accomplished, myself, so I dug in a little further. I did not expect to win, to be honest, and I am the happiest man alive. I’m still in shock. What a run!”

What have fans said about Bachelor Mansion Takeover Season 2?

Several fans have taken to social media to express their interest in a second season of Bachelor Mansion Takeover. “Loved the reno show and sad it’s over!” one person commented on an HGTV Instagram post on April 6. “This show was amazing!!!! Now pleaseeeeee do a season 2 and do the OUTSIDE of the mansion. The front his been killing me for years. (PLEASE paint it!!!!).”

Someone else shared underneath an April 8 HGTV Instagram post, “Congratulations!!! Such a fun show I want a Season 2 or something else BN x HGTV it’s the crossover I never knew I needed.” Others congratulated Noah on his win, with one person posting, “Loved this show!! Congratulations Noah, we were rooting for you.” A different user commented, “I loved watching each week so happy you won !!!!!!!”