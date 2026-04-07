Who Was Noah Erb’s Late Mother? What He Shared on ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’

What To Know Noah Erb was crowned the winner of the first season of HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

During the show, Noah opened up about his mother, Mary, undergoing health struggles.

The series was seemingly filmed before Mary’s death in October 2025.

Noah Erb‘s Bachelor Mansion Takeover victory came with some emotional hardships.

Noah was crowned as the winner of the HGTV competition show’s inaugural season on Monday, April 6, beating the likes of fellow finalists Dean Bell, Sam McKinney, and Tammy Ly. During filming, Noah opened up to viewers about a personal family matter.

“So today, I actually found out some bad news. I’ve got real-life problems back home,” he admitted in an Episode 3 confessional. “I don’t want to talk too much about it. Building helps me get my mind off of it. I’ll work all day. I can stay busy to where I don’t have to think about this as much. I still want to be positive, and I still want to do everything to the best of my ability, but it’s a thought that’s lurking in my mind this entire time, that’s competing with what I’m doing here. And it’s added an element that, truthfully, has made this a whole lot harder.”

It wasn’t until the season finale that Noah shared specific details about his family’s difficult situation. “My mom, her health is not doing well. It’s a type of leukemia called CLL, and it’s been hard to manage,” he revealed. “But in the same sense, I know I have so much support from her and the family.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, CLL (a.k.a. chronic lymphocytic leukemia) is a type of cancer that affects blood and bone marrow and “typically progresses more slowly than other types of leukemia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Erb (@noah_erb)

Despite her health, Noah said his mom, Mary, urged him to stay in the competition. “She raised us to where we finish a job we started, and you do it to your best. And once she told me that she’s so proud of me and she wants me to see it through, who am I to leave?” he stated. “It changes why I’m here, a little bit. This is about Mom. I don’t even know if she’ll be around or not to watch this. I mean, if not, Mom, you’re amazing. I love you. I hope I made you proud.”

The show was seemingly filmed shortly before Noah announced that his mother died in October 2025. “I think some people are created so beautifully inside and out that God gets a lil jealous and takes them back prematurely,” he wrote alongside Instagram pics of the two of them from over the years. “Mom, I’ve interacted with more people than I know how to count and I can say I’ve never met someone quite like you. You’re the type to love first and think second. We had so many good memories and I’ll forever be grateful for the short time I had with you, you were my soft spot.”

He continued, “I would have loved to finally show you my grandkids and taken you back to Poland but God had other plans and I’ll trust in that. Some of the very first and very last words you said to me were I love you and I couldn’t agree more. I Love You Mother Mary, your legacy is so much greater than the short time you had here. (I’ll see you again, thanks for helping me get this far).”

During the season finale of Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Noah gave his mom a special shout-out as he reacted to his win. “It was such a long period of time being here, and there were so many aspects that made it difficult to focus on working and design and what I came here to do. I knew it would be worth it if I could push through all those things,” he stated. “I wanted to make my mom proud. I wanted to make [my wife] Abi proud. I wanted to feel accomplished, myself, so I dug in a little further. I did not expect to win, to be honest, and I am the happiest man alive. I’m still in shock. What a run!”