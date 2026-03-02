‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’: Who Went Home During the HGTV Series Premiere?

Jesse Palmer, Tayshia Adams, and Tyler Cameron, 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Season 1 promo, HGTV, premieres March 2, 2026.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover is finally here, and it’s bringing just as much drama as other shows in The Bachelor franchise.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the HGTV competition series follows 12 former contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette as they give the franchise’s iconic setting a much-needed makeover.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” the show’s official description reads. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”

The show’s Monday, March 2, series premiere saw the boys and girls team up to renovate the bedrooms where contestants stay during filming. While the girls managed to win over Adams, Cameron, and guest judge Hannah Brown, both teams were forced to vote out a cast member before their first challenge was even complete.

The episode also ended on an elimination cliffhanger, forcing fans to wait and see which other member of the guys’ team will be sent packing by his teammates.

Scroll down to see who went home during the series premiere of Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Sam McKinney
HGTV

Sam McKinney: SAFE

Though McKinney was not eliminated during Episode 1, his fate after the first design challenge will be revealed next week.

Tammy Ly
HGTV

Tammy Ly: SAFE

Ly ended ended Episode 1 safe from elimination after the girls’ team won the first design challenge.

Jeremy Simon
HGTV

Jeremy Simon: ELIMINATED

Simon was one of two contestants voted off by their teammates halfway through the first challenge.

Joan Vassos
HGTV

Joan Vassos: SAFE

Vassos is safe after winning the first design challenge with her fellow female contestants.

Noah Erb
HGTV

Noah Erb: SAFE

Erb was safe from the first elimination, but could go home after the guys’ team lost the first design challenge.

Sandra Mason
HGTV

Sandra Mason: ELIMINATED

Mason was voted off by her fellow female teammates during the first design challenge.

Dean Bell
HGTV

Dean Bell: SAFE

Bell is safe heading into Week 2, as he earned immunity by winning the premiere’s first impression skills test.

Jill Chin
HGTV

Jill Chin: SAFE

Chin was among the premiere’s winning team of female contestants

Chris Stallworth
HGTV

Chris Stallworth: SAFE

Stallworth’s fate after the first challenge won’t be revealed until Episode 2.

Courtney Robertson Preciado
HGTV

Courtney Robertson Preciado: SAFE

Robertson Preciado will progress to Episode 2 thanks to the girls’ team victory.

Brendan Morais
HGTV

Brendan Morais: SAFE

Following the guys’ team loss, fans will have to wait and see if Morais will be sent home.

Allyshia Gupta
HGTV

Allyshia Gupta: SAFE

Gupta is safe following Episode 1’s design challenge results.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover key art
