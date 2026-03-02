Bachelor Mansion Takeover is finally here, and it’s bringing just as much drama as other shows in The Bachelor franchise.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the HGTV competition series follows 12 former contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette as they give the franchise’s iconic setting a much-needed makeover.

“In each episode, the competitors will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship by the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron who will be joined by a surprise guest judge from Bachelor Nation or the HGTV family,” the show’s official description reads. “In the end, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize.”

The show’s Monday, March 2, series premiere saw the boys and girls team up to renovate the bedrooms where contestants stay during filming. While the girls managed to win over Adams, Cameron, and guest judge Hannah Brown, both teams were forced to vote out a cast member before their first challenge was even complete.

The episode also ended on an elimination cliffhanger, forcing fans to wait and see which other member of the guys’ team will be sent packing by his teammates.

Scroll down to see who went home during the series premiere of Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

