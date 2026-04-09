Noah Erb Reflects on Emotional ‘Bachelor Mansion Takeover’ Win

What To Know Noah Erb won the debut season of HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover, earning a $100,000 prize.

Erb opened up about the personal challenges he faced during filming, including his mother’s declining health.

Several Bachelor Nation congratulated Erb on his win via social media.

Noah Erb‘s road to victory on Bachelor Mansion Takeover was an emotional one.

Erb was one of 12 Bachelor Nation stars who competed on the debut season of HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover. The series followed the reality stars as they gave the iconic Bachelor Mansion a much-needed makeover. While four contestants made it through to the Monday, April 6, season finale, Erb was ultimately crowned as the Season 1 winner and took home a $100,000 cash prize.

“I may not be the most technical designer by trade, but boy can I sell vibes,” Erb wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8. “When I was asked if I wanted to join a Bachelor/HGTV competition show, I had no idea what was in store for me those next few months.”

Erb noted that it was his dream to be on HGTV, and he has spent the “last two years” perfecting his skills while renovating his home with his wife, Abigail Heringer. “Doing two things you love at the same time is almost always going to be a yes for me,” he said.

However, his future on the show was left up in the air after he discovered his mother’s health had taken a turn for the worse. “Working through my life long dream and childhood nightmare simultaneously on TV wasn’t something I knew to prepare for,” he wrote. “I didn’t want the others to know what I was going through because I didn’t want the sympathy or attention but it was so much weight to try to hold onto. I was taught your work ethic and skill were more important than what you think you deserve for it so I wanted to be judged on only that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Erb (@noah_erb)

He added, “Plus, my Mom said I didn’t need the pity and she would be healthy by the time I got back to celebrate but deep down I knew only one of those things were true.”

Erb called winning Bachelor Mansion Takeover a “huge achievement” because of “how hard it was for me to pursue that passion despite what the world was throwing at me.” He shared, “Going home to tell my mom I won and getting to take care of her in her final days will forever be a core memory I am grateful for. The truth is no matter how great, a TV show doesn’t come close to real life situations but I am so grateful for the opportunity to experience it all.”

During Monday’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover finale, Erb shared that his mother had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and that she was “not doing well” at the time. The show was filmed shortly before Noah announced that his mother had passed away via Instagram in October 2025.

“I said on the show that this all seemed too bizarre for me not to think God has his hand in it, I haven’t figured out all of the pieces but I’m choosing to believe that’s still the case,” Erb concluded his Wednesday post. “I never know what’s next but I am so thankful for the support and grace everyone has had while I try to figure out this thing called life. Love yall.”

Several Bachelor Nation stars shared their congratulations in the post’s comments. “So proud of you!!” wrote Serena Pitt. Courtney Robertson Preciado, who also competed on the show, stated, “The finale was the best episode. I laughed, I ugly cried. So beyond proud you Noah, you earth angel you. Cannot wait to see what happens next for you. I’m picturing a show, where you come build me a pool lolz I kid. Bravo.”

Blake Horstmann posted, “So cool man congrats!” Tayshia Adams, who served as a judge on the show, commented, “So incredibly proud of you, Noah!! Not just the win but the way you carried yourself through it all. Happy to have experienced this with you!! Congrats!!!” Noah’s fellow finale competitor Sam McKinney stated, “Nobody more deserving. Proud of you homie. And your mom is looking down with so much joy.”