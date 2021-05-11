Jensen Ackles Is Almost Unrecognizable on Set for ‘The Boys’ Season 3 (PHOTO)

Jensen Ackles is trading in Dean Winchester’s clean-cut look for something a little edgier in Season 3 of Amazon’s mega-hit series The Boys.

The actor posted a photo to Instagram on May 11, teasing his role from the set. “Just another day at the ‘NEW’ office,” Ackles captioned the image of himself, pointing at a sign bearing his character’s name. Ackles is the newest addition to the series which reunites him with Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke who serves as showrunner on The Boys.

The actor is nearly unrecognizable under the bushy beard and lengthy locks of hair which are part of his role as Soldier Boy, the original Supe. Production on Season 3 began earlier this year in February and several cast members teased their return, commemorating the event with social media posts.

Soldier Boy fought in World War II and became the first super celebrity as well as a mainstay of American culture since his emergence in The Boys’ world. Ackles’ casting in the role was announced later last year in August, shortly after The Boys scored an early Season 3 renewal.

The actor joins a large ensemble that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell among others.

The Boys Season 3 doesn’t have a definitive premiere date yet, but previously shared insights have revealed the premiere episode written by Craig Rosenberg is titled “Payback.”

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video