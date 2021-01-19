'The Boys' Season 3 to Get Down & Dirty With 'Herogasm' Storyline

The Boys' Season 3 is only beginning its production cycle, but showrunner Eric Kripke (who's also creator of Supernatural) is offering a tantalizing clue to an episode that apparently will be a doozy.

His tweet, posted on January 17 with a photo of the script's title page that shows an episode titled "Herogasm," (written by Jessica Chou) goes like this:

The episode shares the same name as The Boys' six-part comic spinoff from Garth Ennis and artist John McCrea. In the comic, the supes attend an annual event known as "Herogasm," where they indulge in various forms of debauchery on an island resort. While the supes are at play, The Boys attempt to uncover more secrets about Vought International.

How this will play out on the show remains to be seen; the TV series has taken some liberties with the original source material, but Kripke's tease is certainly, well, something to think about.

This is the second episode title reveal the showrunner has made regarding Season 3: The premiere is titled "Payback."

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video