More Deets on 'The Boys' Upcoming Season 3, Thanks to Creator Eric Kripke

The Boys has just wrapped its second season on Amazon Prime Video, but creator Eric Kripke (Supernatural) is already looking to the future.

The series follows the titular vigilante group known as The Boys, whose purpose is to keep in line the unruly "Supes" — mainly conglomerate Vought International's Avengers-esque group The Seven. Season 2 kicked off with three episodes on September 4 with weekly installments debuting through October 9.

Fans learned about the show's Season 3 renewal early as the creator, cast and co-executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced the news at San Diego Comic-Con @ Home in July. But Kripke has offered fans far more info than that via a recent tweet.

On Wednesday, October 14, Kripke posted a photo of the Season 3 premiere script, revealing the episode's title and writer. He also hinted at the show's return to production as he captioned the image, "#TheBoys Will Return. #Season3 Begins Filming Early 2021. You're Not F**king Ready."

According to Kripke's tweet, the Season 3 premiere episode is titled "Payback," and is being written by Craig Rosenberg, who has written various installments over the show's run. Rosenberg penned Season 1's "The Female of the Species" and "The Self-Preservation Society," as well as Season 2's "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" and "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker."

While no exact production date has been revealed, at least he confirms that production is expected to begin sometime early next year. No further details are known at this time, but fans can look forward to the arrival of Jensen Ackles, who was previously announced as a Season 3 addition, playing Soldier Boy.

Stay tuned for more news and, in the meantime, binge The Boys on Amazon Prime.

The Boys, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming Now, Amazon Prime Video