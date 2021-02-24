‘The Boys’ Stars & Boss Take to Social Media to Share Season 3’s First Day of Shooting (PHOTOS)

The Boys are back, sort of. Filming for Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s mega-hit series has officially begun, and the stars and boss of the series have something to show for it.

Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and Erin Moriarty, along with series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke, took to social media to preview their first day back.

Kripke posted a photo on Twitter of what appears to be a larger-than-life golden statue of Supe baddie Homelander (Antony Starr). The image was accompanied by a slew of tags including “#TheBoys #Season3 #FirstPhoto #InProduction.”

As for Urban who portrays vigilante ringleader Billy Butcher, he snapped a selfie in costume for Instagram, writing, “Hullo hullo, Day 1, Shooting @theboystv season 3. So good to be back !”

And Moriarty took a selfie with onscreen love Quaid in their costumes for Starlight/Annie and Hughie. “Back on our bulls***,” she joked in the caption.

Following the events of Season 2’s twists and turns with the arrival of Stormfront (Aya Cash), we expect the next chapter in this insanely wild series to pack a punch. We’re especially excited to catch a glimpse of the show’s newest cast member — and Supernatural alum — Jensen Ackles as the original Supe known as Soldier Boy.

The show’s filming had been delayed due to COVID.

Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes sneak peeks as filming on Season 3 continues and relive every outrageous moment from Seasons 1 and 2 which are streaming now on Amazon.

